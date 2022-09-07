ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Big Shot Season 2 Trailer: Coach Korn Feels the Pressure, as Westbrook Goes Co-Ed — Get October Release Date

Coach Korn is getting back in the game. Disney+ announced Saturday that Season 2 of John Stamos‘ Big Shot will arrive Wednesday, Oct. 12, with all 10 episodes available to binge on premiere day. TVLine, meanwhile, has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which reveals that the Westbrook School for Girls is going co-ed (!), and teases a potential love connection between Marvyn and Holly (played by Glee‘s Jessalyn Gilsig). For the uninitiated: Big Shot centers on Stamos’ Marvyn Korn. After getting ousted from the NCAA, Korn takes a coaching job at the above-mentioned Westbrook, overseen by dean Sherilyn Thomas (Community‘s Yvette...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
MOVIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the final trailer for Star Wars series ‘Andor’ with Diego Luna

A new trailer has been released for Andor at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney K Drama#Third Person Revenge#Chan Mi
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
NME

Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney

A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NME

Watch the first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Disney has revealed the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim tonight (September 9). The new movie, which will see original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return, will arrive on Disney Plus on September 30. The sequel will also introduce new...
ANAHEIM, CA
ETOnline.com

'House of the Dragon' Viral Visual Effects Mistake to Be Corrected by HBO

Oops! House of the Dragon's latest episode will be reworked by HBO after eagle-eyed fans spotted a significant visual effects error, sharing the moment far and wide on social media. In the Game of Thrones prequel's third episode, titled "Second of His Name," King Viserys (Paddy Considine) -- who is...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed

It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
MOVIES
NME

Los Angeles appoints September 17 ‘Squid Game’ Day

The City of Los Angeles has officially designated September 17 Squid Game Day, in recognition of the South Korean Netflix series’ achievements. Korean-American congressman John Lee announced on September 7 that the city council had passed the resolution appointing September 17 as Squid Game Day, per The Korea Times. The Californian city will thus commemorate the Korean drama series every year on September 17, which was the date Squid Game first premiered on Netflix last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch the first teaser for Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’

The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has been unveiled. The teaser was premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California today (September 9). The Little Mermaid will see singer Halle Bailey of duo Chloe X Halle...
MOVIES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ Forge release date and beta details

Halo Infinite has just received an updated roadmap, which gives players a look at what they can expect over the next eight months or so. New maps are on their way, as is online co-op, with 343 Industries planning plenty of new content updates. The headline update is surely the Forge mode beta, which will launch towards the end of this year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The Queen once watched ‘Twin Peaks’ instead of Paul McCartney live for her birthday

Queen Elizabeth II once opted to watch episodes of Twin Peaks instead of an exclusive Paul McCartney gig put on for her birthday. Following the death of the monarch aged 96 yesterday (September 8), which has prompted tributes to pour in from across the entertainment world and beyond, an NME article from 2011 has resurfaced, in which a rare insight into the Queen’s cultural taste was shared.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy