Read full article on original website
Related
Big Shot Season 2 Trailer: Coach Korn Feels the Pressure, as Westbrook Goes Co-Ed — Get October Release Date
Coach Korn is getting back in the game. Disney+ announced Saturday that Season 2 of John Stamos‘ Big Shot will arrive Wednesday, Oct. 12, with all 10 episodes available to binge on premiere day. TVLine, meanwhile, has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which reveals that the Westbrook School for Girls is going co-ed (!), and teases a potential love connection between Marvyn and Holly (played by Glee‘s Jessalyn Gilsig). For the uninitiated: Big Shot centers on Stamos’ Marvyn Korn. After getting ousted from the NCAA, Korn takes a coaching job at the above-mentioned Westbrook, overseen by dean Sherilyn Thomas (Community‘s Yvette...
NME
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
NME
Watch the final trailer for Star Wars series ‘Andor’ with Diego Luna
A new trailer has been released for Andor at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Disney shares first look at upcoming animated sci-fi series ‘Iwájú’
Disney has shared a first look at its upcoming new animated sci-fi series Iwájú at the D23 Expo in California. The event is taking place this weekend (September 9-11) at the Anaheim Convention Center and unveiling many new films and TV series from the studio. Among them was...
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More
Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+ Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
NME
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
NME
Cast of Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ issues statement condemning the “relentless racism” and harassment of castmates
The cast of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power have issued a statement condemning “the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” levelled against some of the show’s actors. Written by the actors and shared via Rings of Power’s Twitter page today (September...
NME
Watch the first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Disney has revealed the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim tonight (September 9). The new movie, which will see original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return, will arrive on Disney Plus on September 30. The sequel will also introduce new...
NME
Black Panther and Captain America team-up being developed by Amy Hennig’s new studio
The Marvel project from Uncharted director Amy Hennig’s new studio Skydance New Media has finally been revealed. The first look trailer was shown at yesterday’s (September 9) Disney and Marvel Games Showcase with the untitled project set to feature both Black Panther and Captain America. The game will...
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Viral Visual Effects Mistake to Be Corrected by HBO
Oops! House of the Dragon's latest episode will be reworked by HBO after eagle-eyed fans spotted a significant visual effects error, sharing the moment far and wide on social media. In the Game of Thrones prequel's third episode, titled "Second of His Name," King Viserys (Paddy Considine) -- who is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
NME
Comedian and ‘Fuller House’ writer David A. Arnold has died aged 54
Comedian, actor and writer David A. Arnold has died aged 54. His death was confirmed by the Arnold family on Wednesday (September 7) in a statement, which read (via Deadline): “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold.
NME
Los Angeles appoints September 17 ‘Squid Game’ Day
The City of Los Angeles has officially designated September 17 Squid Game Day, in recognition of the South Korean Netflix series’ achievements. Korean-American congressman John Lee announced on September 7 that the city council had passed the resolution appointing September 17 as Squid Game Day, per The Korea Times. The Californian city will thus commemorate the Korean drama series every year on September 17, which was the date Squid Game first premiered on Netflix last year.
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
NME
Watch the first teaser for Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’
The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has been unveiled. The teaser was premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California today (September 9). The Little Mermaid will see singer Halle Bailey of duo Chloe X Halle...
NME
‘Halo Infinite’ Forge release date and beta details
Halo Infinite has just received an updated roadmap, which gives players a look at what they can expect over the next eight months or so. New maps are on their way, as is online co-op, with 343 Industries planning plenty of new content updates. The headline update is surely the Forge mode beta, which will launch towards the end of this year.
NME
The Queen once watched ‘Twin Peaks’ instead of Paul McCartney live for her birthday
Queen Elizabeth II once opted to watch episodes of Twin Peaks instead of an exclusive Paul McCartney gig put on for her birthday. Following the death of the monarch aged 96 yesterday (September 8), which has prompted tributes to pour in from across the entertainment world and beyond, an NME article from 2011 has resurfaced, in which a rare insight into the Queen’s cultural taste was shared.
Comments / 0