Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in coming months but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory.
SFGate
'It keeps you young.' A mother and son take up sumo wrestling, defying stereotypes.
LOS ANGELES — The country's best sumo wrestlers practice kitty-corner from a 99-cent store in a Torrance strip mall. The floor in the rented dojo has just enough space for one ring made of a white plastic tarp with green foam pool noodles velcroed to the ground in a circular shape. Two parallel yellow lines in the center mark the starting position.
Comments / 0