shoredailynews.com
Heath pleads guilty to armed robbery
A 19-year-old Onancock man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to attempted robbery in connection with events that lead to the May 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven. Lavar Heath made his plea in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. In...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Convicted of Fentanyl Distribution
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man with an extensive criminal history has been convicted of distribution of fentanyl. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a Wicomico County Circuit Court jury, presided over by Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead found 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins guilty of distribution of fentanyl, and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Sentencing was postponed following the verdict, and Jenkins remains held without bond.
shoredailynews.com
Sanford woman pleads guilty to financially exploiting and elderly neighbor
A Sanford woman pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to financially exploiting the mental incapacity of an elderly neighbor. In a plea bargain, sixty-two-year-old Rose Marie Thornes agreed to pay back $68,200 she obtained from Philip Douglas Fisher between May 16, 2017 and Sept. 24, 2018 through a legal maneuver that also served as a civil judgment. Thornes also surrendered a Ford F-250 pickup to Fisher’s heir. The value of the vehicle was not disclosed.
shoredailynews.com
Johnson sentenced in shooting of an Exmore woman
One of the four young men charged in connection with the shooting of an Exmore woman earlier this year in Northampton County was given a prison term Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for possessing ammunition in 2020 after having been convicted of a felony. Twenty-four-year-old Malik Javon Johnson, with addresses...
WBOC
Salisbury Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison
SALISBURY, Md. - A 39-year-old convicted Salisbury drug dealer will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty late last week to possession with the intention to distribute cocaine and violation of probation. As part of Taurean Depre McFarlin's plea agreement, he forfeited one vehicle and $4,161 in cash. McFarlin...
Newark Police Seeking Suspect in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking the public for assistance in identifying...
fox5dc.com
Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
Teen shot in abdomen after leaving school in Brooklyn
Police said two groups of youths were in a dispute when the shots were fired.
WBOC
Salisbury Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop in Salisbury led to a drug bust that resulted in the arrests of two people. The sheriff's office said that on Aug. 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 13 and North Pointe Drive. During the course of the traffic stop, a search was conducted of the vehicle.
Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA
A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
WMDT.com
Justice for Gavin: Community members protest as teens death goes without an arrest
SNOW HILL, Md. – “It’s still unreal, I guess for his parents it’s very real because he’s not home. For me, I feel like he’s at his mom’s but I know he’s not,” said Family Friend, Caroline Barber. A heartbreaking reality...
'Combative' NYC woman injures officer during LI traffic stop
A Manhattan woman attacked a cop and resisted arrest during a traffic stop on Long Island early Tuesday, Nassau County police said.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
NY1
Man found guilty in retrial after original case thrown out
In 2019, Eliseo DeLeon enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner with his family. His first in over 20 years, after a judge in Brooklyn overturned his murder conviction. “It’s a relief that I’m not sitting here behind bars, wondering what my family is doing,” he said to NY1 at the time.
Man suing Princess Anne over alleged police assualt
A 63-year-old man is suing a town on the eastern shore, and it's police department over what he says is police brutality.
