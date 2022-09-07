Briefs: Crawford soil and water district elects 2 to board

Floyd Cox honored as Cooperator of the Year

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recently held its 77th annual meeting at The Loft at Pickwick Place.

One of the main events at the meeting was the SWCD special board of supervisors election. Ben Stuckey and Eric Hanes were elected to the Crawford SWCD Board of Supervisors for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Crawford SWCD is always looking for conservation leaders to fill this important role. Please contact the SWCD office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3 for more information on how to become a candidate.

This year’s outstanding cooperator award, sponsored by Ag Credit, went to Floyd Cox from Galion. Floyd became a cooperator in 2003 and uses a multitude of conservation practices including grassed waterways and associated rock structures, grass filter strips, 4R nutrient management planning, whole farm resource management plan to reduce runoff, and cover crops. He also utilizes conservation tillage practices including no-till.

Ag comedian Jay Hendren was the featured entertainment for the evening. Hendren has traveled the nation appearing in comedy clubs and corporate events working with Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy. His humor extends from his roots growing up on a family farm in Ohio and provided plenty of family-friendly humor.

Special recognition was given to our SWCD affiliate members who assisted the district by donating $5,517 to the upcoming 2023 programs. Their donations help the District provide the many outreach programs that educate current and future landowners about the importance and techniques of using conservation practices on the land.

Work continues on Ohio 598 in Galion

GALION — The Ohio Department of Transportation says crews this week are beginning permanent widening of the west side of Ohio 598 from Carter Drive to Brandt Road in the city of Galion. Traffic will be shifted to the east side of the roadway and two lanes of traffic will be maintained. The entire project is expected to be completed in November.

Upcoming meetings:

● Bucyrus Civil Service Commission, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, council chambers, Bucyrus City Hall, 500 S. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus

● Crawford County PERI Chapter #85, noon, Thursday, Galion Moose Lodge, 520 S. Market St., Galion. Guest speaker will be Susan Marshall from Pro Seniors.

● Crawford County Board of Development Disabilities, 7 p.m., Sept. 15, board room, 1630 E. Southern Ave., Bucyrus