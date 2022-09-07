ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Briefs: Crawford soil and water district elects 2 to board

By Staff report
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4O1x_0hlBs9uw00

Floyd Cox honored as Cooperator of the Year

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recently held its 77th annual meeting at The Loft at Pickwick Place.

One of the main events at the meeting was the SWCD special board of supervisors election. Ben Stuckey and Eric Hanes were elected to the Crawford SWCD Board of Supervisors for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Crawford SWCD is always looking for conservation leaders to fill this important role. Please contact the SWCD office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3 for more information on how to become a candidate.

This year’s outstanding cooperator award, sponsored by Ag Credit, went to Floyd Cox from Galion. Floyd became a cooperator in 2003 and uses a multitude of conservation practices including grassed waterways and associated rock structures, grass filter strips, 4R nutrient management planning, whole farm resource management plan to reduce runoff, and cover crops. He also utilizes conservation tillage practices including no-till.

Ag comedian Jay Hendren was the featured entertainment for the evening. Hendren has traveled the nation appearing in comedy clubs and corporate events working with Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy. His humor extends from his roots growing up on a family farm in Ohio and provided plenty of family-friendly humor.

Special recognition was given to our SWCD affiliate members who assisted the district by donating $5,517 to the upcoming 2023 programs. Their donations help the District provide the many outreach programs that educate current and future landowners about the importance and techniques of using conservation practices on the land.

Work continues on Ohio 598 in Galion

GALION — The Ohio Department of Transportation says crews this week are beginning permanent widening of the west side of Ohio 598 from Carter Drive to Brandt Road in the city of Galion. Traffic will be shifted to the east side of the roadway and two lanes of traffic will be maintained. The entire project is expected to be completed in November.

Upcoming meetings:

● Bucyrus Civil Service Commission, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, council chambers, Bucyrus City Hall, 500 S. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus

● Crawford County PERI Chapter #85, noon, Thursday, Galion Moose Lodge, 520 S. Market St., Galion. Guest speaker will be Susan Marshall from Pro Seniors.

● Crawford County Board of Development Disabilities, 7 p.m., Sept. 15, board room, 1630 E. Southern Ave., Bucyrus

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Mount Gilead mayor taking new position with Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—Village Mayor Jamie Brucker is stepping down to assume a new role with Morrow County. Brucker was hired as County Operations Manager during this week’s Morrow County Commissioners meeting. “With the official vote this morning, I can share that I have been selected to serve as the...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Lawsuit stops council’s intent to expand land in cell tower lease

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council tabled their plans to lease additional land to the cell tower company that provides the city’s communications. The lawsuit filed by former Bucyrus City Council President Kurt Fankhauser was served to Interim Law Director Brian Gernert shortly before last night’s meeting. According to the...
BUCYRUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawford County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Galion, OH
Government
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
Bucyrus, OH
Government
columbusunderground.com

Cooper Stadium Proposal Lands Approval

The Columbus Development Commission voted last night to approve the latest plan to redevelop the former Cooper Stadium site. Attorney Jeff Brown gave a brief presentation on the proposal before the board voted unanimously to approve a rezoning for the 47-acre site, which is located at at 1215 W. Mound St. The project will head next to City Council.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Management#Water District#Soil Conservation#Election Local#Briefs#Cooperator Of#Swcd#Ag Credit
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight

NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Week 4: Find your Ashland-area football score here

ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
ASHLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion man “called” back to auctioneering

GALION—Sam Baer loves to chant. The 34-year-old auctioneer – this year’s runner-up in the Ohio Auctioneers Championship Contest – is now working full-time in the business as an auctioneer/realtor for United Country Walton Realty & Auction Co. in Upper Sandusky. “I’m blessed with that talent, bid...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Holmes Concrete, equipment, tools, and misc.

Location: 5860 Twp. Rd. 331, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. From Berlin, Ohio, take US 62/SR 39 west approx. 1 mile to CR 201 north 2.2 miles to CR 207, west ½ mile to Twp. Rd 331 to location. Or from SR 241, in Benton, take CR 207 east 1½ miles to TR 331 to location. Signs posted. GPS coordinates: 40.585811, -81.831711.
MILLERSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Updated: BGSU student killed in crash

FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
OHIO STATE
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
835
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy