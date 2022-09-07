NFC North: Packers try to be Super, Vikings try to be good, Lions and Bears just trying

NFC NORTH

CHICAGO BEARS

Coach: Matt Eberflus (first season as an NFL head coach).

Last season: 6-11 (third in the division).

Key additions: CB Kyler Gordon, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DT Justin Jones, LB Nicholas Morrow, WR Velus Jones Jr., C Lucas Patrick.

Key subtractions: LB Khalil Mack, CB Artie Burns, OT Jason Peters, LB Alec Ogletree, WR Allen Robinson II, G James Daniels, S Tashaun Gipson, DE Bilal Nichols, T Germain Ifedi, TE Jesse James.

Looking ahead: The Bears aren’t messing around with their rebuilding — first-time NFL head coach, trading Sackmaster Mack and his Furious Pass Rush, returning only 11 starters. But one of those starters is second-year quarterback Justin Fields, and the Bears allowed the most sacks last year. Some of that is on Fields, but some is on an even more questionable offensive line and receivers who are like school on Saturday — never open. If GM Ryan Poles gets the rest of the urban renewal right, he needs to hope Fields can survive to thrive in it.

DETROIT LIONS

Coach: Dan Campbell (second season in Detroit, 3-13-1 in the regular season).

Last season: 3-13-1 (fourth in the division).

Key additions: DE Aiden Hutchinson, WR D.J. Chark, WR Jameson Williams.

Key subtractions: LB Trey Flowers, S Dean Marlowe, DE Nicholas Williams, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Looking ahead: The Lions were 30th in sacks so two of the first three picks were defensive ends, and first-rounder Aiden Hutchinson set the Michigan season record for sacks. The Lions were 3-3 in their last six games as QB Jared Goff played like the Pro Bowler he once was. Can he and the Lions do enough to make their traditional Thanksgiving Day game relevant? All 11 offensive starters return. That should help. Would help more if one was a 1,000-yard rusher or at least 4.5 yards a pop.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Coach: Matt LaFleur (fourth season with Green Bay, 39-10 in the regular season, 2-3 in the postseason).

Last season: 13-4 (first in the division), lost in the NFC Divisional Round to San Francisco..

Key additions: DE Devonte Wyatt, WR Christian Watson, P Pat O’Donnell, DE Jarran Reed, WR Sammy Watkins.

Key subtractions: WR Davante Adams, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, OT Billy Turner, G Lucas Patrick, CB Shandon Sullivan

Looking ahead: No few football people believe no one has played quarterback better than Aaron Rodgers. And those same people would take Tom Brady come January. Rodgers dragged an injury-riddled 2010 Packers team to the Lombardi Trophy, but has dragged into the offseason after too many playoff losses as a No. 1 or 2 seed. Around one-third of Rodgers completions and yards went to Davante Adams, who’s in Vegas, baby. Using their two first-round picks on defense says the Pack wants to improve an already good unit so they don’t lose 13-10 playoff games.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Coach: Kevin O’Connell (first season as an NFL head coach).

Last season: 8-9 (second in the division).

Key additions: LB Za’Darius Smith, CB Andrew Booth Jr., G Jesse Davis, S Lewis Cine.

Key subtractions: TE Tyler Conklin, LB Anthony Barr, S Xavier Woods, LB Nick Vigil.

Looking ahead: In their five losses in games decided by four points or fewer, the Vikings held leads of six points or more, and 13 points or more in two of those losses. That gets defensive-minded head coaches such as Mike Zimmer fired. It also says the Vikes might be sleepy good this year. Those things tend to balance out in the NFL and Minny returns 18 starters. RB Dalvin Cook called 4.65 yards per carry and 1,159 yards an off year. Third-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson hasn’t had an off year yet, and Kirk Cousins will try to make sure that continues.