Death talk: Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center to host Dr. Cyril Wecht

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
MIDLAND − Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center once again hosts world renowned forensic pathologist Dr.Cyril Wecht for a special event.

Wecht will discuss the historic cases he has been asked to investigate, including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, in a 2 p.m. Saturday appearance at the Midland performing arts center's MainStage Theater.

Wecht, of Pittsburgh, also will discuss other notable cases he has studied over the years, from the assassination of Robert Kennedy to the deaths of Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Kurt Cobain.

Other cases on which Wecht has consulted include Sunny Von Bulow, Vince Foster, Laci Peterson and Anna Nicole Smith.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Wecht return to Lincoln Park," Chris Shovlin, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center chief executive officer, said. "His presentations are always insightful, knowledgeable and captivating and his interaction with his co-host, John McIntire and the audience is stimulating and entertaining.

"The fact that the new Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School is now the home to the Cyril H. Wecht Forensic Science + Justice Academy adds extra excitement to his Sept. 10th appearance,” Shovlin said.

Tickets are $35 by calling the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Box Office at 724-576-4644 or visiting LincolnParkArts.org

Wecht and moderator McIntire have appeared previously at Lincoln Park.

