Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
Scenic Railroad to hold mock robbery days

MOUNT PERRY − The Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad will have a train robbery weekend with trips every hour from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the train station, 5700 Ohio 204, Mount Perry. The family friendly show features real horses and passengers will get a reward for helping to capture the would-be robbers.

The scenario is written and directed by Betsy Martin. Actors are Dave Neal, Katie Carpenter, Scott Pfettscher, Sabrina Ponting, Toni Harper, David Adair, Jane Beattie, Mark Chickwak, Jeff McGee, Eric Newlon and Dane Gordon. Proceeds will benefit the Opera House Players, Buckle Down 4-H and PC Calvary Arts Center.

For more information call 614-595-9701 or go to zwsr.org for more information and tickets. .

Salvation Army Auxiliary meet the team is Sept. 12

ZANESVILLE − The Salivation Army Women's Auxiliary is kicking off its new year with a meet the team program at noon Sept. 12 at the Salvation Army gym, 515 Putnam Ave.

Meet new staff members who will discuss their roles for the year. The president will introduce auxiliary members and outline projects for the year. Lunch will be served and $10 dues are to be paid.

Board of DD to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Board of Development Disabilities will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the board office, 1304 Newark Road. The ethics council will meet prior at 5:15 p.m.

Maysville BOE slated to meet Thursday

ZANESVILLE − The Maysville Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the administrative center, 3715 Panther Drive.

Senior Card Showers

Birthday

Michael Salahub Sr., 3774 Colony Hill Drive, Zanesville, will be 101 on Sept. 22.

