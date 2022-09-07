ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence says ‘30 Rock’ line changed her mind about being a Republican

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lawrence revealed the one line from “30 Rock” that made her become a Democrat.

The Oscar-winning actress, 32, admitted she always thought herself to be a Republican until she stumbled upon an episode of the hit sitcom in her teen years.

Back in 2020, Lawrence said she was a Republican before President Donald Trump entered the White House.

“The Hunger Games” star said she voted for Republican candidate John McCain in the 2008 presidential election when he ran against Barack Obama.

Speaking to Vogue for its October issue , Lawrence said she was watching “30 Rock” as a 16-year-old, and revealed the one line Tina Fey’s character Liz Lemon said that changed her perception of being a Republican.

Tina Barney

The life-changing line for Lawrence was, “Just because I think gay dudes should be allowed to adopt kids and we should all have hybrid cars doesn’t mean I don’t love America.”

Lawrence revealed that to her, being a Republican posed the question, “Why should my taxes pay for your haughty lifestyle?”

Alec Baldwin portrays Jack Donaghy (left) and Tina Fey portrays Liz Lemon in the NBC comedy series “30 Rock.”
AP

“Nobody likes to see half their paycheck go away, but it made sense to me. Yeah, for the greater good, I guess it makes sense,” she said of her current views.

Speaking in 2020, Lawrence, who was raised in Kentucky, said she saw “the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies” but eventually realized the party’s social policies didn’t align with her views , so she “changed my politics based on the things I learned.”

Lawrence once said she saw “the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies.”
Tina Barney

But what really “changed everything” for the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress was Trump’s election.

“This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws, and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” she said. “I don’t think it’s right … it just changes things for me.”

Comments / 802

cookie queen
3d ago

Only in Hollywood, a line from a movie can flip someone. If that’s the case they were never very political to begin with. Besides, republicans are fine with ev vechiles and gay adoption.They just don’t need it shoved down their throats constantly.

Reply(49)
473
suzannemcc
3d ago

Oh wait I get it now. The reason we keep seeing articles about her opinions against the Republicans is because we’ve got a full on anti-Republican propaganda machine going on right now in the media and it will continue until November.

Reply(26)
279
Bonnie Jones
3d ago

If she lived in the real world she would see what this Democratic world feels like financially. Anyway she’s a high school drop out, not much there to work with. Stupid and rich, bad combo for complex issues.

Reply(24)
226
