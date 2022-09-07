Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Middletown Family Fun Festival returns for 50th anniversary starting Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Middletown is hosting two days of festivities for families this weekend. The annual Family Fun Festival and Craft Show kicks off Friday and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. It picks back up again on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 11803 Old Shelbyville Road in the Wetherby Park area.
Lanesville Heritage Weekend celebrates almost 50 years of good old-fashioned small town fun
LANESVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The Southern Indiana town of Lanesville is celebrating small town life in a big way. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Lanesville Heritage Weekend. The 47th Annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival on September 8th through the 11th celebrates small town life. See how farmers lived one hundred...
Old Louisville Live free concert series returns to Central Park this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free concerts are returning to Central Park in Old Louisville. The Old Louisville LIVE concert series picks back up this Saturday, Sept. 10, with a performance by Mike Tracey and the Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz group from 5-7 p.m. There will be food trucks and concessions...
YMCA hosting annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very good boys and girls will make a splash at a local YMCA this weekend. The eighth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim is being held Friday and Saturday at the Northeast YMCA location. The swim will be open to all dogs from 4-7 p.m. on...
UofL hosting Louisville Maker Faire on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hosting a fair this weekend to help inspire creativity. More than 50 exhibitors, vendors and entertainers will be set up on Saturday for the Louisville Maker Faire. It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swain Student Activities...
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
Norton hosts 'Celebration of Courage' honoring those impacted by cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton's Bike to Beat Cancer event kicks off Saturday morning, but the festivities began with a party Friday evening. The health care system hosted its Celebration of Courage ahead of the ride to honor cancer survivors, families and caregivers, and to remember those who lost their battles.
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
Nonprofit shares essential supplies to community at park in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville families feeling the weight of inflation got a boost Friday. 4 Good Community, a nonprofit from Henderson, Kentucky, hosted an event at California Park. The nonprofit uses a remodeled school bus designed to hold essential supplies for more than 1,000 people. Resource bags were given...
German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival returning to Henryville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A live music and arts festival kicks off Friday in southern Indiana. The Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival will run through Sunday, Sept. 11 at The Pacey Farm in Henryville, Indiana, for a second year. The festival raises money for Turning Point Domestic Violence...
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
Blessings in a Backpack volunteers hand out much-needed meals to JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in a Backpack is back in schools to provide love, encouragement and food items to children who need them. Volunteers were handing out food Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School, where almost the entire student body depends on the Blessings in a Backpack program to have food on the weekends.
Flood-prone green space in Louisville's California neighborhood to be turned into park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A green space in the California neighborhood was transformed into a park for the community, bringing new life to an area of Louisville once plagued by flooding. Thirteen years ago, homes near the intersection of South 23rd and Maple streets were underwater as Louisville saw as...
Company changes plan for concrete plant in Lake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A concrete company is making changes to its plans for a new plant after pushback from Lake Forest residents. An attorney for SI Ready Mix shared new renderings with WHAS11 News for their plant on Aiken Road. The changes include reducing the plant’s capacity, enclosing the...
Butler High students plant thousands of flags in honor of 9/11 victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor. To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
