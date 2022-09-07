ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Middletown Family Fun Festival returns for 50th anniversary starting Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Middletown is hosting two days of festivities for families this weekend. The annual Family Fun Festival and Craft Show kicks off Friday and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. It picks back up again on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 11803 Old Shelbyville Road in the Wetherby Park area.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
wdrb.com

YMCA hosting annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very good boys and girls will make a splash at a local YMCA this weekend. The eighth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim is being held Friday and Saturday at the Northeast YMCA location. The swim will be open to all dogs from 4-7 p.m. on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

UofL hosting Louisville Maker Faire on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hosting a fair this weekend to help inspire creativity. More than 50 exhibitors, vendors and entertainers will be set up on Saturday for the Louisville Maker Faire. It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swain Student Activities...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton hosts 'Celebration of Courage' honoring those impacted by cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton's Bike to Beat Cancer event kicks off Saturday morning, but the festivities began with a party Friday evening. The health care system hosted its Celebration of Courage ahead of the ride to honor cancer survivors, families and caregivers, and to remember those who lost their battles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Gardening Tips#The Japanese Garden#Cooking#Fall
wdrb.com

German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
NEW ALBANY, IN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
wdrb.com

Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Company changes plan for concrete plant in Lake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A concrete company is making changes to its plans for a new plant after pushback from Lake Forest residents. An attorney for SI Ready Mix shared new renderings with WHAS11 News for their plant on Aiken Road. The changes include reducing the plant’s capacity, enclosing the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Butler High students plant thousands of flags in honor of 9/11 victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor. To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
LOUISVILLE, KY

