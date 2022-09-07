ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. Football Notebook: Area teams beginning to find their way heading into Week 4

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
LANCASTER – It’s still early in the season, but teams are starting to find their identities on both sides of the ball as they head into week four.

The headline this week is the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division will begin to play and there is a huge game to kick off league play.

Bloom-Carroll, which has won four consecutive league titles and reached the state semifinals the last two years, begins defense of its league crown with a showdown on the road against undefeated Circleville.

The Bulldogs, Berne Union and Fairfield Union all picked up their second wins of the season last week, while Lancaster, Fisher Catholic, Fairfield Christian Academy, Amanda-Clearcreek and Millersport are all still looking for that first elusive victory.

MARSHALL’S RUN FOR THE AGES

Bloom-Carroll’s Andrew Marshall had one of the most amazing 26-yard touchdown runs you will ever see in the Bulldogs’ 35-0 win at Jonathan Alder last week.

The play started as Marshall received a handoff and started to go off tackle to the right, and with the lane bottled up, he broke two tackles and reversed his field, and broke another open field tackle in the backfield. He ran up the left sideline and at about the 10-yard line, he spun out of two more would-be tacklers and started to make his way back toward the center of the field. He split two more tacklers at the eight-yard line before he began to stumble at the five-yard, and with a tackler on his back, he dove into the end zone.

PRIME TIME PLAYERS

Bloom-Carroll junior running back Dylan Armentrout rushed for 175 yards on 18 carries and scored on a 690yard touchdown run in B-C’s win over Jonathan Alder.

Lancaster running Xavier Goss rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the Gales’ 35-20 loss against Olentangy.

Berne Union senior quarterback Nate Nemeth did a little bit of everything in the Rockets’ win over Rosecrans as he finished with 230 yards rushing and scored on touchdown runs of 6, 7 and 90 yards, and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He also had an interception on defense and returned a punt 54 yards to set up another touchdown.

Bloom-Carroll linebacker Andrew Marshall finished with 21 tackles, including seven solos and two tackles for loss in the Bulldogs’ win over Jonathan Alder.

Berne Union senior running back Nate Homan rushed for 172 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Rockets’ win against Rosecrans.

Fairfield Union senior quarterback Hayden Collins carried the ball 20 times for 174 yards and scored on a 61-yard touchdown run in the Falcons’ win over Lakewood.

Lancaster (0-3) at New Albany (3-0)

The Golden Gales showed a lot of grit and determination last week against Olentangy. Down 28-0 in the third quarter, they were able to put together three scoring drives in the second half with junior running back Xavier Goss doing most of the damage with 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Things won’t get any easier for Lancaster this week as it travels to take on an undefeated New Albany team that has outscored its first three opponents, 138-21.

Bloom-Carroll (2-1) at Circleville (3-0)

After losing their first game of the season, the Bulldogs have righted the ship by winning in convincing fashion the last two weeks. They enter MSL-Buckeye Division play on Friday as the four-time defending champion and will be on the road to take on a Tiger team that is 3-0 for the first time since 2105.

Fairfield Christian Academy (0-3) at Berne Union (2-1)

The Rockets are another team that has bounced back nicely after losing their first game of the year. Led by quarterback Nate Nemeth, who has rushed for more than 400 yards the last two weeks, Berne Union seems primed and ready to take on their rivals, FCA, which is still looking for its first win of the year.

Liberty Union (1-2) at Amanda-Clearcreek (0-3)

This should be an interesting game because after losing the opening week of the season, the Lions were able to bounce back with a victory, but were handled easily last week on the road against Nelsonville-York. Liberty Union needs to find some consistency, while the Aces are still trying to find their way with a young and inexperienced team.

Fairfield Union (2-1) at Teays Valley (1-2)

The Falcons have won two games in a row, thanks to their physicality and on both sides of the ball. They will need to continue to be able to run the ball and stop the run, on defense against a solid Viking team.

Grove City Christian (2-1) at Fisher Catholic (0-3)

The Irish continue to struggle to find ways to score. In their games, they have been outscored 158-14, while GCA has racked up 104 points in their two victories.

Millersport (0-2) at Trinity (WV) (1-1)

After having a bye week, the Lakers will travel out of state on Saturday night looking for their first win of the season.

Last Week’s Results

Olentangy 35, Lancaster 20; Bloom-Carroll 35, Jonathan Alder 0; St. Charles 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 0; Nelsonville-York 48, Liberty Union 7; Fairfield Union 34, Lakewood 19; Berne Union 40, Zanesville Rosecrans 15; Eastern 21, Fairfield Christian Academy 20; Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, Fisher Catholic 0.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

