The OnePlus 10T debuted just one month ago with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and lightning-fast charging, but you know what also moves as fast as lightning? The company's smartphone release cycle. The OnePlus 10 Pro isn't just one of the best smartphones of 2022, it was also one of the first, launching in China back in January, before phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 were even announced. Now there's a chance that OnePlus may be interested in getting started even earlier for the 11 series, and a new rumor suggests it might be planning to launch a phone running some next-gen silicon before the year's out.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO