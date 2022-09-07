Read full article on original website
Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones
Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
Google delivers its final security patch for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL
While we all eagerly await the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro next month, Google is finally saying goodbye to two of its most important phones. The Pixel 3a kicked off a lineup of incredible budget picks, bringing back the affordability of legacy Nexus devices while delivering on the camera quality most would expect from anything Pixel-branded. It received its last guaranteed update in May, but Google promised one final patch would arrive by July. Although it's a little later than promised, new software is finally rolling out.
Pixel 6's Quick phrases feature arrives on the Nest Hub Max
Google debuted Quick phrases with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. At Google I/O this year, the company announced that it is expanding Quick phrases support to the Nest Hub Max. The feature lets you interact with Google Assistant for common everyday interactions without saying "Hey Google" first. Nearly four months after the announcement, Google is finally rolling out Quick phrases support to one of the best smart displays on the market.
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
Google remixes its Material You take on the YouTube Music icon
Got an Android device with Material You theming? Are your playlists a priority? Perhaps you noticed something a little bit off with your home screen this past week. You might not have been able to pin it down at first, but if you use YouTube Music for your listening pleasure, we can say it's a change that happened.
Twitch brings a themed Android 13 icon to your Pixel phone
WhatsApp, Spotify, and Reddit are among the most popular third-party apps to adopt a themed icon as part of Android 13. Every few days, we see the introduction of a new dynamic icon, and the latest to join the ever-growing list is Twitch. Spotted by Android Police editors in the last day, it appears to be a part of version 13.7.0, which arrived on September 7.
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
Google Pixel 6 Pro face unlock details spotted again, now in Android 13 QPR1
One of the strangest parts of the Pixel 6 Pro is the long-awaited face unlock feature we've heard about over 2022, with leaks and pieces of code buried in Android referencing the feature. Now, the Android 13 QPR1 beta has been released, and 9to5Google has spotted further mentions of the feature along with an animation that shows how it'll work when it does arrive.
WhatsApp is working on chat-based surveys to get your opinion on its latest features
WhatsApp has got to be one of the most frequently updated apps on our radar, and we're constantly hearing about new features under development — many before they're even accessible to beta testers. With that much going on, how can developers keep track of what's working well, and what's failing to meet user expectations? Today we're hearing about plans for the messaging platform to develop a chat-style in-app survey to collect feedback from users.
Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name
Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
Jumpstart your fall with new Android widgets, watch faces, and accessibility tools from Google
If Android 13 seemed like a minor update when it finally dropped last month, it's only because Google pushes out new updates, features, and improvements to smartphones all year long. Today, the company is back with another grab bag of new tools for its entire ecosystem. From smartphones to TVs, messaging to accessibility, Android has plenty to check out as we head into the fall.
New report confirms Samsung's Wear OS dominance with the Galaxy Watch 4
Smartwatches are ubiquitous today with innumerable brands rolling out their low-cost and premium offerings across the globe. Samsung, for instance, unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 last month while Apple took the wraps off its premium smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra — earlier this week. Its common practice among smartwatch producers to slash the prices of their existing products ahead of a big release, which is exactly what Samsung did with the Galaxy Watch 4 a few months ago. Combining those extra discounts with already-strong sales performance, Samsung has plenty to crow about to its investors.
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
ChromeOS may step up to add background blur and other camera effects for video conferencing
Video conferencing is a big deal, period. Never mind the ongoing ordeal that we're still living, video conferencing would have gone big one way or another. So much so, a number of chat clients including Google Meet have integrated cloud-powered background blurring effects for the many of us that are stuck in our messy, unpresentable bedrooms. For Chromebook owners, though, you might be getting more blur for your buck soon with OS-level capabilities.
Google Fi subscribers can now use 5G while roaming in more countries
Google Fi provides incredible value for money. The big G's MVNO relies on T-Mobile and US Cellular's LTE and 5G networks to offer unlimited texting, calling, and cheap mobile data. However, it has some drawbacks, like limited support for 5G networks when roaming internationally. iPhone users have it worst, as the service does not support Wi-Fi calling and mobile data hotspot outside the home country. Google Fi is now addressing some of these limitations with its latest updates.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Tab S7's One UI 4.1.1 update is now live
Despite being a minor point release, Samsung One UI 4.1.1 brings some notable improvements to multitasking on foldables and tablets. The skin debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in early August, followed by the Korean giant rolling it out for the Galaxy Tab S8 series a few weeks later. Now, hot on the heels of the Korean giant confirming that it will bring One UI 4.1.1 to all its previous foldable devices, the update has started making its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7,
OnePlus rumored to launch one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based phones
The OnePlus 10T debuted just one month ago with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and lightning-fast charging, but you know what also moves as fast as lightning? The company's smartphone release cycle. The OnePlus 10 Pro isn't just one of the best smartphones of 2022, it was also one of the first, launching in China back in January, before phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 were even announced. Now there's a chance that OnePlus may be interested in getting started even earlier for the 11 series, and a new rumor suggests it might be planning to launch a phone running some next-gen silicon before the year's out.
Google Fi: What is it and should you subscribe?
Pairing your smartphone with reliable service is essential. Many people use one of the three major carriers for their excellent coverage, but that coverage often comes with a high price tag. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MNVOs) are a cheaper alternative that provide similar coverage to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Google has its own MNVO, called Google Fi, which has some unique features that set it apart from the competition.
Google Pixel 6a down to $300, best price ever without a trade-in
Less than a week after a fantastic $370 deal on the Pixel 6a, Best Buy has blown us all away with an incredible $150 off the most recent Google smartphone. That’s a whole third off the typical MSRP, and it brings the Pixel 6a down to its best price yet at $300. We’ve previously seen the smartphone drop as low as $150 if you had a phone to trade in, but this new Best Buy deal is the best without you having to give up a previous smartphone.
Samsung is bringing Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking features to its older foldables
Samsung's latest foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4—run on Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. Among other things, they feature a Taskbar that aids multitasking and makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously. As rumors had indicated, the Korean giant has now announced that it is bringing One UI 4.1.1 to its previous-gen foldables.
