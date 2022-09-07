Read full article on original website
Related
Saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for more than 70 years
King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch. This after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96. Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch in British history. She was on the throne for 70 years. Here she is a few years before she became queen in 1952.
The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was 96. Yet for many, it's still a shock. NPR's Philip Reeves filed this report from the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, where the queen is expected to lie at rest in the coming days. PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: It's hard...
Encore: Queen Elizabeth II, who brought stability to a changing nation
The flag over the White House is flying at half-staff today. And the NFL season opener began with a moment of silence. They were tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 yesterday. She served as the U.K.'s constitutional monarch for more than seven decades, making her the longest ruling monarch in British history. NPR's Frank Langfitt looks at her life and reign.
NFL・
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
RELATED PEOPLE
Charles is formally declared king as the nation mourns his mother's death
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RICHARD TILBROOK: Beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God save the king. UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: God save the king. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. From the ceremony earlier today at St. James's Palace...
Queen Elizabeth II's body begins its journey to London on Sunday
The coffin will pass through Edinburgh, Scotland, where people are sharing their differing views on the monarchy.
Brazil celebrates independence day ahead of presidential election
Brazilians are celebrating 200 years of independence today, but instead of an apolitical celebration, the country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, had another idea. He used today's holiday to drum up support for his reelection campaign. And as NPR's John Otis reports, he is also brandishing his ties to Brazil's armed forces.
Women's stories in Amazon's 'Rings of Power' take center stage
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rebecca Jennings about her essay in Vox, "In The Rings of Power, it's not horrifying to be a woman," about the role of women in the Lord of the Rings prequel series. Linah Mohammad. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ling Ma on Bliss Montage, her new book of short stories
You turn the pages of "Bliss Montage," Ling Ma's new book of short stories, and find the world you thought you knew shaken up and rearranged. A woman lives in a Los Angeles house that's stocked with 100 of her former boyfriends. There's a recreational drug called "G" that makes people invisible, which seems fun at first, but winds up concealing other problems. A Yeti not only comes to life but splashes on Old Spice and lights up American Spirit cigarettes. Not what you'd expect from a figure from Himalayan folklore, now is it? "Bliss Montage" is a collection of short stories told with what's become her signature sting of wit and satire by Ling Ma, author of the highly acclaimed novel "Severance." And she joins us now.
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
NPR's Life Kit talks with psychologist Marisa Franco for tips on building friendships as an adult. Her new book is Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make — and Keep — Friends.
Royal family members travel to Queen Elizabeth as doctors worry about her health
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after her doctors became worried about her health. Members of the royal family are already by the queen's bedside in Balmoral — and others are on their way — after her doctors placed her under medical supervision Thursday, the British media, including the BBC and The Guardian, reported.
Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for four days before her funeral on Sept. 19
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for Sept. 19, the Royal Family announced Saturday. She died on Thursday in her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age 96. She served as queen since 1952. Her passing ended the longest-reining monarchy in British history. The funeral service will take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'If I Survive You' is a sweeping portrait of a family's fight to make it in America
Fall is the season when the publishing industry brings out its "big books" — the ones, mostly written by established authors, that are the safest bets to generate excitement and sales. So it's a special year when a debut breaks out of this distinguished pack and takes an early lead for its originality, heart, wit and sweeping social vision. The debut I'm cheering on is called If I Survive You, by Jonathan Escoffery and the "you" his characters are trying to survive is America itself.
Strike hard, strike fast: Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai' has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
Cheesy one-liners, nostalgic '80s rock and high schoolers busting out advanced karate moves are just a few reasons for viewers to love Season 5 of Cobra Kai. The new season kicked off Friday and already has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences. A dark cloud loomed...
Britain has an intricate plan that maps out the 10 days after Queen Elizabeth's death
Queen Elizabeth II is being mourned by her family, fans and admirers. In Britain, her death at age 96 has thrown a state apparatus into motion that has sat idle for 70 years — since Elizabeth's father, King George VI, died in 1952. The British government dubbed the intricate...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0