St. Elizabeth unveils COVID-19 memorial
It's been 2 and a half years since COVID-19 changed our world. Since then, hundreds have lost their lives as the battle continues. On Thursday afternoon, Mercy Health along with Mahoning Valley leaders including Bishop David Bonnar, unveiled a new memorial as a way to pay tribute to healthcare workers and those who lost their lives to this ongoing pandemic at St. Elizabeth's.
