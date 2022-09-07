ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

St. Elizabeth unveils COVID-19 memorial

It's been 2 and a half years since COVID-19 changed our world. Since then, hundreds have lost their lives as the battle continues. On Thursday afternoon, Mercy Health along with Mahoning Valley leaders including Bishop David Bonnar, unveiled a new memorial as a way to pay tribute to healthcare workers and those who lost their lives to this ongoing pandemic at St. Elizabeth's.
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 8th

Vindicator file photo / September 9, 1957 | About 1,000 people gathered at the site of the new St. Columba Cathedral 65 years ago for the blessing and laying of the cornerstone of the $2 million structure by the Most Rev. Emmet M. Walsh, bishop of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese.
WKBN

COVID dedication at local hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health wants to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID, and to the health teams who cared for them. Thursday they are dedicating a COVID memorial on the St. E’s Youngstown campus. It’ll include a statue and three plaques: One honors caregivers, one remembers those who died from […]
Farm and Dairy

4-H club raises nearly $70,000 for member whose father died

CANFIELD, Ohio — This is Kinley Gfeller’s first year showing animals in 4-H, and her dad was supposed to be there to help her along the way. Jarrett Gfeller had raised and showed prize-winning hogs when he was in Mahoning County 4-H, so he was excited to see Kinley get into it, said his wife, Ladine Gfeller.
WFMJ.com

Four vaccine clinics set in Trumbull County week of September 12

Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the county during the week of September 12. All vaccine brands will be available at this clinic including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots will be available as well.
