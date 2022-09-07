CANFIELD, Ohio — This is Kinley Gfeller’s first year showing animals in 4-H, and her dad was supposed to be there to help her along the way. Jarrett Gfeller had raised and showed prize-winning hogs when he was in Mahoning County 4-H, so he was excited to see Kinley get into it, said his wife, Ladine Gfeller.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO