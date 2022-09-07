ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Axios

How Europe ended up in an energy crisis

As European countries moved away from coal and nuclear over the past decade or so, they became increasingly reliant on natural gas imported via pipelines from Russia. By the numbers: Russia provided around 40% of the EU's gas supply as of 2020 and more than 50% of Germany's. Many European...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The energy tragedy was avoidable

The world's energy infrastructure is failing, in entirely foreseeable — and foreseen — ways. Why it matters: For more than a decade, policy wonks urged global governments to take advantage of low interest rates by spending trillions of dollars on making our economies resilient to inevitable climate change. Now, that window of opportunity has closed, and the necessary investments are going to be a lot more expensive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Empirical analysis of the role of the environmental accountability system in energy conservation and emission reduction in China

Many developing countries are facing the difficulty of choosing between economic growth and energy conservation and emission reduction (ECER). China has strengthened the implementation of ECER by setting environmental accountability as the development goal of local governments, hoping to have better governance effects. To evaluate the actual intervention effect of this approach, this paper constructs panel data covering 46 countries from 1995 to 2014 and uses the difference-in-differences (DID) method and the composite control method to quantitatively analyse the policy effect. The results show that China can effectively curb energy consumption and carbon emission intensity per unit of GDP by adding ECER targets to the government's five-year plan, which has significant effects on ECER. Furthermore, we use an intermediary mechanism to test and identify low-carbon alternatives and an ECER promotion mechanism for technological advancement. The conclusion shows that economic development is compatible with low carbon and energy consumption. Combined with China's long-term goals for ECER, it can be considered that on the road to achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality in the future, the economy and tertiary industry should be rationally developed, the degree of urbanization should receive more attention, and the proportion of thermal power generation should be reduced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Take Five: Navigating the energy shock

Sept 9 (Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Blinken announces $2B in aid for Europe during surprise Kyiv trip

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced during a visit to Kyiv Thursday that the U.S. will provide $2.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine and 18 other European countries that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression." Why it matters: The new aid comes after Ukraine launched its first...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU eyes overhaul of debt rules as crises pile up

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Byzantine, politicised or just plain stupid, European Union fiscal rules have been called many names and changed many times. Now the EU is starting another debate to reform them as it faces overlapping crises the rules were not designed to deal with.
ECONOMY
Axios

IAEA calls for security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Friday called for a safety protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Driving the news: Grossi said shelling on Thursday cut the nuclear power plant off from its only reliable source of offsite power and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

U.S. sanctions Iranian drone producers over shipments to Russia

The U.S. Treasury announced new sanctions Thursday against Iranian companies for their involvement in the production and transportation of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The U.S. said last month that Russia received an initial batch of Iran-produced military drones to deploy on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Russia removes forces outside Kharkiv in major Ukraine breakthrough

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that it had removed forces away from areas outside the major Ukrainian city Kharkiv, a major development in the ongoing war. Why it matters: Ukraine may have taken thousands of square miles of territory in what might have been the fastest breakthrough in months.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Bank of England Proposes 'More British Style' of Finance Regulation

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Thursday it would move to a "more British style of regulation" for the country's huge financial services industry as it seeks to take advantage of Brexit. The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which oversees the stability of banks and other finance firms,...
ECONOMY
