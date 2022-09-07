ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Clothing dye spilled on I-85 backs traffic up in SC

By Bethany Fowler
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXlCe_0hlBpZQi00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic was backed up on southbound Interstate 85 in South Carolina Tuesday afternoon due to clothing dye spilled on the roadway.

According to the Spartanburg County Emergency Management, there was a spill of organic textile and clothing dye in two of the three lanes on Interstate 85 between 129 and Hwy 29.

Unidentified man struck, killed while walking across east Charlotte roadway, police say

The dye was being carried in a Uhaul trailer at the time of the spill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash closes Hwy 417 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has closed Highway 417 Friday morning in Woodruff. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 417. No injuries have been reported according to troopers. Material from a semi-truck was spilled but it was contained. Officials […]
WOODRUFF, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg County, SC
Traffic
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
Spartanburg County, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

One dead after collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
FOX Carolina

Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#I 85#Dye#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
FOX Carolina

Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
HART COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
BLACKSBURG, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy