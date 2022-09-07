Clothing dye spilled on I-85 backs traffic up in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic was backed up on southbound Interstate 85 in South Carolina Tuesday afternoon due to clothing dye spilled on the roadway.
According to the Spartanburg County Emergency Management, there was a spill of organic textile and clothing dye in two of the three lanes on Interstate 85 between 129 and Hwy 29.Unidentified man struck, killed while walking across east Charlotte roadway, police say
The dye was being carried in a Uhaul trailer at the time of the spill.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0