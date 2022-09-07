ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Connecticut Public

FBI finds information about a foreign country's nuclear program in Mar-a-Lago search

Families are being separated at a border. This time it's Russians who are forcibly moving Ukrainians into Russian territory, then taking their children away from parents. The U.S. says what Russia is doing to Ukrainians is a war crime. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield called a Security Council meeting yesterday on the so-called filtration centers where Ukrainians are being held.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Public

The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out

The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country roughly in half, and Russia's invasion has mostly come to its east. But here and there, Russian forces have crossed to the west bank, and that includes the place where they crossed to capture the city of Kherson. Now Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive, hoping to trap those Russian forces in a place where the water makes it hard to retreat. It's a test of whether either of these large and well-armed forces can gain a real advantage. We discussed this with U.S. General Mark Milley. President Biden's top military advisor was in Germany meeting with Ukraine's other allies.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

U.N. probes charges that Ukrainians are forcibly being deported to Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kyiv today announcing more aid and lending more diplomatic support for Ukraine six months into this war. His visit comes as the country tries to retake territory from Russia amid concerns for the safety of a nuclear power plant controlled by Russian forces. NPR's Michele Kelemen joins us now to talk through all this. Hey, Michele.
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Public

A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
AGRICULTURE
Connecticut Public

California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke

It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges

Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused of lying to people who contributed to a nonprofit set up to build a portion of a wall along the southern border. Now, this is the second time that Bannon has been indicted for crimes related to that charity, but the first time around, he was pardoned by former President Trump. NPR's Andrea Bernstein was in court today and joins us now. Hey, Andrea.
POTUS
Connecticut Public

California dockworkers are worried about losing their good-paying jobs to robots

Up and down the West Coast, there's a fight to keep high-paying union jobs from going to robots. On one side, 22,000 dockworkers who play a critical role in the global supply chain, moving cargo off of ships onto trucks and trains - on the other, the shipping companies that say they need to automate more of that work in order to stay competitive. The two sides have been in contract negotiations since May, but the struggle dates back decades. Here's NPR's Andrea Hsu.
LONG BEACH, CA
Connecticut Public

A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon

Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?

The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out as a point of contention is executive privilege. Jonathan Shaub joins us. He worked for years at the Department of Justice in the office that advises the executive branch on matters of privilege - now teaches at the University of Kentucky College of Law. Professor Shaub, thanks so much for being with us.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the podcast Click Here, about Ukraine's volunteer IT Army. Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire

NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race. Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
SOCIETY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

