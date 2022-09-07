Read full article on original website
Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
FBI finds information about a foreign country's nuclear program in Mar-a-Lago search
Families are being separated at a border. This time it's Russians who are forcibly moving Ukrainians into Russian territory, then taking their children away from parents. The U.S. says what Russia is doing to Ukrainians is a war crime. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield called a Security Council meeting yesterday on the so-called filtration centers where Ukrainians are being held.
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country roughly in half, and Russia's invasion has mostly come to its east. But here and there, Russian forces have crossed to the west bank, and that includes the place where they crossed to capture the city of Kherson. Now Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive, hoping to trap those Russian forces in a place where the water makes it hard to retreat. It's a test of whether either of these large and well-armed forces can gain a real advantage. We discussed this with U.S. General Mark Milley. President Biden's top military advisor was in Germany meeting with Ukraine's other allies.
U.N. probes charges that Ukrainians are forcibly being deported to Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kyiv today announcing more aid and lending more diplomatic support for Ukraine six months into this war. His visit comes as the country tries to retake territory from Russia amid concerns for the safety of a nuclear power plant controlled by Russian forces. NPR's Michele Kelemen joins us now to talk through all this. Hey, Michele.
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Remembering longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels who died at 71
In September 2001, an NPR correspondent came on the line from Afghanistan. Anne Garrels was there soon after the 9/11 attacks, as the U.S. prepared to go to war. The first line of her report could summarize her career. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) ANNE GARRELS: I'm about as far...
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
U.K.・
These groups are working to help the animals affected by the war in Ukraine
The six-month war that Russia is waging against Ukraine affects all parts of life. Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley brings us this story of how some people are trying to help animals caught in the war. PETYA PETROVA: We are on the way...
California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke
It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend. A large proportion of monkeypox cases have occurred in people with HIV. Here's NPR's Pien Huang. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: In the U.S., around 20% of men who have sex with men...
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused of lying to people who contributed to a nonprofit set up to build a portion of a wall along the southern border. Now, this is the second time that Bannon has been indicted for crimes related to that charity, but the first time around, he was pardoned by former President Trump. NPR's Andrea Bernstein was in court today and joins us now. Hey, Andrea.
California dockworkers are worried about losing their good-paying jobs to robots
Up and down the West Coast, there's a fight to keep high-paying union jobs from going to robots. On one side, 22,000 dockworkers who play a critical role in the global supply chain, moving cargo off of ships onto trucks and trains - on the other, the shipping companies that say they need to automate more of that work in order to stay competitive. The two sides have been in contract negotiations since May, but the struggle dates back decades. Here's NPR's Andrea Hsu.
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions
European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As the EU tries to wean itself off of Russian gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has predicted that...
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those stricter standards. It's actually happened plenty before. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain the California effect. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: So the California effect...
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out as a point of contention is executive privilege. Jonathan Shaub joins us. He worked for years at the Department of Justice in the office that advises the executive branch on matters of privilege - now teaches at the University of Kentucky College of Law. Professor Shaub, thanks so much for being with us.
A tropical storm is flooding southern California amid record-breaking heat wave
California's weather has been extreme lately in just about every possible way. A record-setting heat wave fueled wildfires and threatened the power grid. Now the state contends with a tropical storm that hit the Baja peninsula yesterday. NPR's Nathan Rott is in Southern California and joins us. Nate, thanks so much for being with us.
Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the podcast Click Here, about Ukraine's volunteer IT Army. Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race. Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Secretary of State Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Thursday, where he is expected to announce billions of dollars more financial aid to help Ukraine in Russia's invasion. This is Blinken's second trip to the Ukrainian capital since this year's conflict began in...
