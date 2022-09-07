Capricorn Energy has cut its operational loss to $37.3M for the first half of the year, from $47.4M in the corresponding period in 2021. — Capricorn Energy has cut its operational losses for the first six months of the year, but has also cut down on its production outlook. The company reported operating loss of $37.4 million, down from $47.4 million reported in the first six months of 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO