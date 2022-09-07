Read full article on original website
Delfin Midstream Inks LNG Parnership With Devon Energy
Delfin Midstream has entered into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export partnership with Devon Energy. — Delfin Midstream and Devon Energy have entered into a liquefied natural gas export partnership that includes an executed Heads of Agreement for long-term liquefaction capacity and a pre-Financial Investment Decision strategic investment by Devon in Delfin.
Aggreko Sets Up Energy Transition-Focused Unit
Mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services provider, Aggreko, has moved into energy transition with the establishment of a new business unit. The company has also turned to experienced clean energy industry veterans to lead the Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions, business. The power market in the United States has...
Capricorn Trims Operational Loss, Revises Production Guidance
Capricorn Energy has cut its operational loss to $37.3M for the first half of the year, from $47.4M in the corresponding period in 2021. — Capricorn Energy has cut its operational losses for the first six months of the year, but has also cut down on its production outlook. The company reported operating loss of $37.4 million, down from $47.4 million reported in the first six months of 2021.
Wood Forecasts 20 Percent Hike in UK Engineering, Technical Roles
'We're committed to attracting and retaining the critical skills that will help energy assets realize their fullest potential'. — Wood has revealed that it is forecasting a 20 percent increase in headcount across technical and engineering roles in its UK operations, equating to around 300 new positions by the end of the year.
STATS Projects Significant Growth in North America
STATS North America is eyeing year-on-year growth in Canada and the US of 30 percent and 45 percent, respectively. Aberdeen-based pipeline tech specialist STATS Group is projecting year-on-year growth for its North American business by 30 percent in Canada and 45 percent in the United States. This will strongly contribute to an expected year-on-year growth of 15 percent on the global level for STATS Group.
Maersk Supply, Stiesdal Enter Floating Wind Partnership
Maersk Supply Service and Stiesdal Offshore have entered into a strategic partnership to offer combined solutions to this fast-growing sector within offshore wind. Maersk Supply Service and Stiesdal Offshore have entered into a strategic partnership to offer combined solutions to this fast-growing sector within offshore wind. With significant expansion predicted...
U.S. Solar Market Recovering After Rough First Half Of 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act will help the US solar market grow 40 pct over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional capacity. — The Inflation Reduction Act will help the U.S. solar market grow 40 percent over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional solar capacity, according to a forecast by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
Saipem Moves Up In ENR Rankings
Saipem has moved up a couple of places in the Top 250 International Contractors Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranking. Italian contractor Saipem has confirmed its spot among Italian companies represented in the Top 250 International Contractors Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranking, the leading US magazine for construction and engineering industry professionals. ENR’s...
Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets
Chesapeake Energy Corp. said its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale have drawn a “tremendous amount of interest” as the US company pursues a sale in order to become a pure-play natural gas producer. The company has fielded data requests from prospective buyers, and the process could result...
Oil Caught a Technical Recovery Wave Thursday
Oil rebounded from an eight-month low as the market shrugged off a US report showing swelling crude stockpiles and slumping demand. West Texas Intermediate advanced 2% in a move traders characterized as a technical correction following crude’s descent into oversold territory. The jump came even as US oil inventories rose 8.85 million barrels last week and one measure of gasoline demand plunged below seasonal 2020 levels.
EQT In $5.2B Appalachia Bolt on Deal
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has revealed that it has entered into a purchase agreement with THQ Appalachia I, LLC (Tug Hill) and THQ-XcL Holdings I, LLC to acquire Tug Hill’s upstream assets and XcL Midstream’s gathering and processing assets for a total consideration of $5.2 billion. The transaction...
Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The recession “playbook” may not work on the oil sector this time, a new BofA Global Research report has outlined. Read full article here. Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down.
