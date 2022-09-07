Read full article on original website
Related
End of government purchases may make COVID drugs less lucrative
Dwindling public demand for COVID vaccines and private market pressures should combine to cost manufacturers billions of dollars once the federal government stops buying the shots, eating into Pfizer and Moderna's pandemic profits. Between the lines: The federal government bought far more vaccine than Americans would ever use to ensure...
Companies are dropping vaccine mandates
Some companies are rolling back mandates for employee COVID vaccination — but few are making official public statements about it. Why it matters: These moves signal that we’ve shifted into a new chapter of the pandemic — and that employers are desperate to get people back to the office.
U.S. surpasses 1 million organ transplants as need continues to soar
The U.S. surpassed one million organ transplants on Friday, reaching a milestone decades after the first successful transplant with a kidney in 1954. Yes, but: The need for organ donors remains immense — more people are getting transplants than ever before — even as the nation's transplant system faces criticism for poor management and oversight.
Superbugs are a "second punch" after pandemic
Superbugs are strengthening their foothold: The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a 15% increase in hospital-related infections and deaths in 2020, per the CDC. Why it matters: The U.S. was already reporting an antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infection every 11 seconds, and a death from them every 15 minutes before the pandemic. Low- and middle-income countries face worse conditions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden's big climate bill isn't a venture capital fund
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last month by President Biden, includes around $370 billion for clean energy development and adoption. But it is not a venture capital fund, despite viral tweets to that effect. Why it matters: $370 billion is a ton of taxpayer money, and it will...
Medicare Advantage has a marketing problem
Complaints about aggressive marketing tactics and other issues connected with private Medicare plans are surging, according to CMS data shared with Axios. Why it matters: While enrollment in Medicare Advantage has risen every year since 2007, according to a KFF report, so, too, have questions about the quality of care and whether the program is becoming a haven for high-pressure sales tactics and scammers.
Rising cyber insurance premiums haven’t scared away most companies
Despite rising cyber insurance premium costs and shifting coverage areas, companies are still seeking out and renewing their policies, experts tell Axios. The big picture: Cyber insurance provides financial assistance following a cyberattack to help cover ransom payments or the costs to rebuild data storage systems. But as attacks have increased, so have premium prices.
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0