FBI finds information about a foreign country's nuclear program in Mar-a-Lago search
Families are being separated at a border. This time it's Russians who are forcibly moving Ukrainians into Russian territory, then taking their children away from parents. The U.S. says what Russia is doing to Ukrainians is a war crime. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield called a Security Council meeting yesterday on the so-called filtration centers where Ukrainians are being held.
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country roughly in half, and Russia's invasion has mostly come to its east. But here and there, Russian forces have crossed to the west bank, and that includes the place where they crossed to capture the city of Kherson. Now Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive, hoping to trap those Russian forces in a place where the water makes it hard to retreat. It's a test of whether either of these large and well-armed forces can gain a real advantage. We discussed this with U.S. General Mark Milley. President Biden's top military advisor was in Germany meeting with Ukraine's other allies.
U.N. probes charges that Ukrainians are forcibly being deported to Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kyiv today announcing more aid and lending more diplomatic support for Ukraine six months into this war. His visit comes as the country tries to retake territory from Russia amid concerns for the safety of a nuclear power plant controlled by Russian forces. NPR's Michele Kelemen joins us now to talk through all this. Hey, Michele.
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
These groups are working to help the animals affected by the war in Ukraine
The six-month war that Russia is waging against Ukraine affects all parts of life. Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley brings us this story of how some people are trying to help animals caught in the war. PETYA PETROVA: We are on the way...
Remembering longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels who died at 71
In September 2001, an NPR correspondent came on the line from Afghanistan. Anne Garrels was there soon after the 9/11 attacks, as the U.S. prepared to go to war. The first line of her report could summarize her career. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) ANNE GARRELS: I'm about as far...
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
Trump and DOJ submit special master picks
Former President Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department provided names for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. Both sides differ over how the review should proceed. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is...
Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the podcast Click Here, about Ukraine's volunteer IT Army. Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Opinion: Remembering Anne Garrels, who blazed trails to the front lines
Anne Garrels left this earth wishing she could go to Ukraine to cover the war, and tell more stories of struggle, courage, and survival. Annie and I handed off the keys to each other in many war zones, including Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. When she died this week, at the age of 71, I thought of the long dinners we'd have before one of us left, filled with small gossip in bombed-out places, and long, restorative belly laughs.
Secretary of State Blinken offers big aid package on unannounced visit to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Thursday, where he announced almost $3 billion worth of financial aid and weapons to help Ukraine and its neighbors during the Russia invasion. "Ukraine's extraordinary front-line defenders continue to courageously fight for their country's...
The U.K. now has its most diverse Cabinet in history thanks to new PM Liz Truss
LONDON — Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss took office on Tuesday afternoon and has spent much of the time since then focused on appointing new members of her government, and in particular her Cabinet. She has very pointedly chosen a number of close political allies for senior roles,...
