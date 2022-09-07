Read full article on original website
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
Quinta Brunson is the first Black woman to get 3 Emmy comedy nominations in 1 year
"Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson could make history at the Emmys on Monday, but she's already made history as the first Black woman to receive three nominations in comedy categories in the same year. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans spoke with Brunson on how her mother inspired network TV's latest comedy series hit.
