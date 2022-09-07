Read full article on original website
Related
thefreshtoast.com
Juul Agrees To Pay Large Fine For Targeting Teens, But There’s Still One Major Thing They Haven’t Done
Juul has agreed to pay a large sum of money following allegations of marketing their products to teens. Juul Labs has reached a settlement with 34 states that accused it of targeting teens in its marketing. The company has agreed to pay a $438.5 million fee while vowing to follow new marketing and sales parameters that limit their reach in hopes of protecting underage consumers.
Juul's woes come full circle: E-cigarette maker must pay $438.5 million
E-cigarette manufacturer Juul suffered a major financial blow on Tuesday after they tentatively agreed to pay $438.5 million as a way of settling an investigation into its controversial marketing practices — a significant sum for a company whose 2021 net earnings were $2.475 billion, according to their financial filings. In the process, Juul has potentially put an end to an investigation that involved almost three dozen states. It has been a long and winding journey for the embattled company, which has raised eyebrows in recent years for doing things like buying an entire issue of a scientific journal and allegedly targeting young people with its advertisements.
Juul to pay states $435M and stop marketing e-cigarettes to kids
The e-cigarette industry‘s long history of questionable health claims and controversial marketing tactics appear to be finally catching up with it. Yesterday, Connecticut’s Office of the Attorney General announced it has reached a historic, massive settlement with the e-cig maker—$438.5 million—to be doled out to over the next six to ten years, with Connecticut receiving at least $16.2 million of that total. According to state Attorney General William Tong’s release, forthcoming “settlement documents will indicate that it is the intention of settling parties that the money be used for cessation, prevention and mitigation.”
Ars Technica
Juul settles massive nationwide probe into youth vaping for $438.5M
Disgraced e-cigarette-maker Juul has agreed to pay $438.5 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico to settle an investigation into whether the vaping giant deceptively marketed its products and intentionally targeted children and teens, who are most vulnerable to nicotine addiction. The mammoth settlement comes as the company continues its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ars Technica
Poopy lettuce at Wendy’s still prime suspect in outbreak that just doubled
A multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections linked to romaine lettuce on Wendy's burgers has more than doubled since last week, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The case count now stands at 84 and spans four states: Indiana (6), Michigan (53), Ohio...
Popculture
Salad Dressing Recalled in 26 States
Consumers are once again being urged to give their salad dressings a closer look. On Aug. 26, Van Law Food Products Inc. recalled salad dressing that was distributed to Whole Foods stores in 26 states due to undeclared allergens. Bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing may contain soy and wheat, ingredients that were not listed among the ingredients. This means that the salad dressing poses a serious of potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
CDC Figures Show Just How Few Over-50s Have Had COVID Vaccine Boosters
Booster uptake could be stronger as data shows significantly increased risk of death amongst non-vaccinated over-50s compared to boosted counterparts.
RELATED PEOPLE
AboutLawsuits.com
Wendy’s E. Coli Poisoning Lawsuits Being Filed Throughout Midwest As Outbreak Continues
Wendy’s restaurants face a growing number of food poisoning lawsuits after a multistate E. coli outbreak was traced back to the fast-food chain. More than a dozen people have filed lawsuits against Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers of New York LLC, following reports of E. coli 0157 poisoning after eating at Wendy’s.
Smoked salmon sold in 10 states recalled over Listeria concerns
A smoked salmon product sold in 10 states is being recalled after a sample tested positive for Listeria. The recall concerns 4-oz. packages of St. James Smokehouse’s Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June 2022. The affected products were distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida,...
Health officials are investigating a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, the CDC says
Public health officials are investigating a growing number of illnesses linked to E. coli bacteria in Michigan and Ohio, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. At least 29 cases have been reported so far, and CDC says the number is expected to increase. The CDC says...
CDC Warns E. Coli Outbreak Has Likely Infected More People Than Reported
Of the 29 people who have been infected by the bacteria in two states, nine have been hospitalized, according to the CDC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge rules that companies are not required to provide coverage for HIV medication
A federal judge in Texas has ruled that one part of the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. The case centers on a rule that requires employers to provide coverage of PrEP drugs, which prevent transmission of HIV. One plaintiff is a Christian-owned business that argues this mandate violates religious freedom. Legal experts say the decision could have broad reach. NPR's Allison Aubrey has been reading the opinion. Hi, Allison.
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
In Texas, a federal judge has ruled that businesses are not required to cover a medication that prevents HIV infection. That medication is best known as PrEP. Experts say this decision could also jeopardize access to many other preventative health services that the Affordable Care Act requires employers to cover. Sergio Martinez-Beltran covers politics and government for the Texas Newsroom. Sergio, so tell us how this case got started.
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused of lying to people who contributed to a nonprofit set up to build a portion of a wall along the southern border. Now, this is the second time that Bannon has been indicted for crimes related to that charity, but the first time around, he was pardoned by former President Trump. NPR's Andrea Bernstein was in court today and joins us now. Hey, Andrea.
DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI
The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information. Prosecutors say they have serious concerns about handing government secrets to a third party. And the intelligence community has had to pause its assessment of national security risks because of the judge's broad wording in the decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
Advocates look to credit card companies to track suspect gun sales
A growing number of politicians and advocates for tighter gun regulations aren't just asking for change from the government. They want credit card companies to play a part, too. Samantha Max of member station WNYC explains how. SAMANTHA MAX, BYLINE: When you buy something with a credit card, the card...
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend. A large proportion of monkeypox cases have occurred in people with HIV. Here's NPR's Pien Huang. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: In the U.S., around 20% of men who have sex with men...
An E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's has expanded to six states
An E. coli outbreak that was first detected largely in the Midwest is growing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There are now reported illnesses in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously recorded in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Though the CDC said the specific...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0