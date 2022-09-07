Read full article on original website
A need for bus drivers forces school districts to be creative
Maybe your family is living out the consequences of this next story with some unplanned carpooling. There are not enough school bus drivers right now. Some cities are trying some innovative ways to get kids to class. Megan Pauly with VPM News reports on a school district in Charlottesville, Va., that's trying something called walking school buses.
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
Uvalde kids go back to the classroom this week. These parents chose other options
The first thing you see when you walk through Yuri De Luna's front door these days is a blue air mattress leaning against a wall at the entrance. It's for her 11-year old son, Eloyd. "He's scared of windows. His bed's high, so he won't sleep in his room,'' she...
