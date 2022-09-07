Read full article on original website
Related
"Quiet quitting" threat elevates significance of middle managers
Middle managers play a more important role than ever in a company's success. Why it matters: Employers remain worried about how happy people are at work and who might leave as the economy faces another period of uncertainty. State of play: Managers are now at the "front line" of trying...
A work-from-anywhere blueprint
Business leaders everywhere are scrambling to reverse work-from-anywhere policies. At Axios, we are not: We are all-in on allowing everyone to work where they choose. Why it matters: This approach is not without controversy and complications, so I wanted to share this rethinking of work and lifestyle. 🖼️ The big...
Companies gamble with new return-to-office mandates
Companies are rolling the dice on new return-to-office mandates. Why it matters: There is very little room for error. People still have varying risk tolerances for COVID-19. Plus leaders risk alienating workers who are already increasingly disengaged and “quiet quitting.”. State of play: Businesses large (Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Apple,...
How to avoid return-to-office backlash
The vast majority of employees, 91% according to a Gallup survey, want workspace flexibility, while most executives want to return to the office at pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: This disconnect is a communications issue as much as it is an HR issue, as seemingly out-of-touch executives create reputational risk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The cost of miscommunication
Tone is often lost in email and text — and miscommunication across teams is costly, according to a recent Loom study. Why it matters: 91% of workers say their messages have been misunderstood or misinterpreted, while 1 in 5 say they have been reprimanded, demoted or fired because of it.
Poll reveals power of targeting "persuadable" seniors in Florida
The governor's race in Florida is polling incredibly tight and will likely come down to a well-defined group of "persuadable" senior voters who tend to care way more about economic issues like inflation and jobs than abortion or the environment. Those are the noteworthy findings of a new poll commissioned...
Trump's Truth Social falls short on shareholder vote
Former President Trump again didn't get enough votes, this time for the blank check company seeking to take his social media company public. Driving the news: Digital World Acquisition Corp. on Thursday said it would adjourn its shareholder meeting until October 10, after failing to secure at least 65% shareholder approval for a one year extension to complete its merger with the parent company of Truth Social.
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0