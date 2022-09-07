Read full article on original website
evgrieve.com
The NYC Anarchist Bookfair is tomorrow (Saturday) in La Plaza Cultural
The 16th annual Anarchist Bookfair takes place tomorrow (Sept. 10) at La Plaza Cultural on the southwest corner of Ninth Street and Avenue C. According to organizers, the concept of this year’s bookfair is Direct Action. (Read more on this here.) The day here begins at 11:30 a.m. ......
evgrieve.com
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
evgrieve.com
When the Circus Amok came to town!
Circus Amok, the circus-theater company whose mission is "to provide free public art addressing contemporary issues of social justice," was in Tompkins Square Park this evening. The performers will be back for two shows here on Sunday — 1 and 4 p.m. Catch them while you can...
evgrieve.com
It's milling time
Here's a look at Seventh Street at Avenue A after the late-night milling this week. We can confirm that First Avenue between 12th Street and 15th Street has been milled (and it makes that stretch even nicer!) The length of Seventh Street between Avenue D and Cooper Square was supposed...
evgrieve.com
Reminders: It's weekend No. 2 of Keyapalooza
A reminder that needs no, uh, reminding. We're at the start of the second weekend-long grand reopening ("RE-GRAND Opening" on some signage) at Key Food on Avenue A and Fourth Street. As previously reported, the grocery has completed a near-year-long interior renovation, including an expanded produce section plus new lights,...
evgrieve.com
Here's a look at the proposed designs for the new East River Park amphitheater
The first preliminary design review is set for this month for the new East River Park amphitheater. (You can find the 25-page PDF with all the design elements here.) The new design embraces "a classic arch shape." Per the document at the Department of Design and Construction:. An arch shape...
evgrieve.com
Sept. 9: The latest headlines on the water crisis at the Jacob Riis Houses
Local media continues with solid coverage of the water crisis at the Jacob Riis Houses on Avenue D ... led by Greg B. Smith at The City and Gwynne Hogan at WNYC/Gothamist. As previously reported, residents were told last Friday night not to drink or cook with tap water after tests revealed traces of arsenic. The City said that NYCHA officials learned about the contamination two weeks earlier and did not notify the nearly 2,600 residents in the complex between Sixth Street and 13th Street. NYCHA officials have denied that claim.
evgrieve.com
CB3 wants your input on 2023 budget priorities
Community Board 3 shared this information... What parks need reconstruction? What programs need funding? Help us assess the needs of our community. Every year the Community Board submits a list of capital and expense budget priorities to city agencies. This hearing is your opportunity to have input into these district budget priorities. Tell us how money should be spent within Community Board 3.
evgrieve.com
Officials now say water tested at the Riis Houses never had arsenic in it; lab says results were 'incorrect'
Officials made a stunning announcement yesterday about the week-long water crisis at the Jacob Riis Houses on Avenue D. Today, Environmental Monitoring and Technologies — the original lab that provided the initial test results claiming there was arsenic in the water at Riis Houses issued a full retraction and released revised results, calling their initial results 'incorrect.' Worse yet, the company has now admitted to being the ones that introduced arsenic into the samples, leading to the false results.
