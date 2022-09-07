Read full article on original website
Kraus GAC Runner of the Week
The Great American Conference announced the initial Cross Country weekly awards for the 2022 season. Southern Arkansas’ Robert Kraus earned Men’s Runner of the Week and Ouachita Baptist’s Taylor Koeth claimed Women’s Runner of the Week. MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK. Robert Kraus, Southern Arkansas,...
Muleriders look for second victory during Oklahoma trip
Southern Arkansas is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford. The Muleriders, under first-year head coach Brad Smiley, moved into the win column with a big 62-31 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Week 1. The points scored were a program record for a season opener and the victory is the 17th in season openers as an NCAA member.
Ouachita Baptist football player punting to raise awareness
Ouachita Baptist University football junior Australian punter, Joe Couch has a deeper purpose behind every one of his punts this season.
Harding reports enrollment 290 less than SAU
SEARCY -- Harding University’s total enrollment is 4,804, representing a diverse student body from 47 states and more than 50 nations and territories. The university reports a new student enrollment growth of 6.2% for Fall 2022 with 920 first-time-in-college and transfer students, an increase from 866 in 2021. The academic composition of the freshman class is exceptionally strong, boasting an average high school grade point average of 3.76.
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
Dr. Raymond Cammack
Dr. Raymond Cammack, 79, of Magnolia died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA. Dr. Cammack spent his life in the ministry and teaching. He received a doctor of education in mathematics and was a professor of mathematics for 34 years at Southern Arkansas University. He served in the Arkansas United Methodist Church Conference, Columbia Charge for 21 years as senior pastor to Unity, Philadelphia, and Harmony United Methodist churches in Columbia County.
Adult Education open houses next week in Magnolia, Camden
SAU Tech's Adult Education Division is hosting its annual open house events in Camden and Magnolia. The division offers these events each year for community members to learn more about the variety of services that Adult Ed provides. The open house for Camden is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
South Arkansas bankruptcies through Tuesday, September 6, 2022
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Willie Jeanette Moddies, 533 Ruth, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 31.
Sammie Caldwell
Sammie Caldwell, 80, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at his home. He was born January 23, 1942 in Prescott. Sammie was the owner and operator of Caldwell Roofing and Sheet Metal and previously worked for Dow Chemical. He volunteered for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Magnolia Police Department and was member of Corinth Baptist Church. Sammie proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He loved gardening and traveling.
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Yaqub Talib indicted for murder after fatal shooting of coach at youth football game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib was indicted for murder in Dallas today after the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game nearly a month ago.Yaqub Talib is accused of killing youth football coach Mike Hikemon at a game in Lancaster on Aug. 13 after an argument broke out between coaches and the officiating crew. Talib allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Hickmon in front of parents and children as young as 9.Talib turned himself in on Aug. 15 and was charged with assault causing bodily injury and a probation...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
Columbia's COVID count up by two cases
Active cases of COVID-19 were up slightly in Columbia and Ouachita counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,150. Total Active Cases: 81, up two since Wednesday.
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
Former Ponder ISD assistant principal arrested for improper relationship with a student
PONDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A now former Ponder Junior High School assistant principal has been arrested for improper relationship between an educator and a student. Ponder ISD said that in March, they identified and reported suspicious activity of Ruben Bergara, who was then the assistant principal of Ponder Junior High School. Bergara was placed on administrative leave at the time, pending investigation. Bergara resigned in May. He was arrested on Aug. 31 for allegations of an improper relationship with a student with a $75,000 bond.Ponder ISD said in a statement that they "understand that we have a great responsibility to the students and parents of Ponder, and we hope the actions we have taken in this unfortunate circumstance affirm our continued commitment to the safety and well-being of all our district stakeholders."
