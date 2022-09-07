Read full article on original website
The East Village outpost of the Mermaid Inn reopens TODAY; take a look inside
The Mermaid Inn reopens later today (4:30 p.m.) at 96 Second Ave. (Note: This is the soft opening. The official opening is Sept. 15.) EVG contributor Stacie Joy got a look inside yesterday as workers were gearing up for the grand reopening... Per Stacie: "The end-of-meal chocolate pudding/pot de creme...
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
The NYC Anarchist Bookfair is tomorrow (Saturday) in La Plaza Cultural
The 16th annual Anarchist Bookfair takes place tomorrow (Sept. 10) at La Plaza Cultural on the southwest corner of Ninth Street and Avenue C. According to organizers, the concept of this year’s bookfair is Direct Action. (Read more on this here.) The day here begins at 11:30 a.m. ......
Reminders: It's weekend No. 2 of Keyapalooza
A reminder that needs no, uh, reminding. We're at the start of the second weekend-long grand reopening ("RE-GRAND Opening" on some signage) at Key Food on Avenue A and Fourth Street. As previously reported, the grocery has completed a near-year-long interior renovation, including an expanded produce section plus new lights,...
It's milling time
Here's a look at Seventh Street at Avenue A after the late-night milling this week. We can confirm that First Avenue between 12th Street and 15th Street has been milled (and it makes that stretch even nicer!) The length of Seventh Street between Avenue D and Cooper Square was supposed...
Here's a look at the proposed designs for the new East River Park amphitheater
The first preliminary design review is set for this month for the new East River Park amphitheater. (You can find the 25-page PDF with all the design elements here.) The new design embraces "a classic arch shape." Per the document at the Department of Design and Construction:. An arch shape...
CB3 wants your input on 2023 budget priorities
Community Board 3 shared this information... What parks need reconstruction? What programs need funding? Help us assess the needs of our community. Every year the Community Board submits a list of capital and expense budget priorities to city agencies. This hearing is your opportunity to have input into these district budget priorities. Tell us how money should be spent within Community Board 3.
