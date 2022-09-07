ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evgrieve.com

The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)

The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Reminders: It's weekend No. 2 of Keyapalooza

A reminder that needs no, uh, reminding. We're at the start of the second weekend-long grand reopening ("RE-GRAND Opening" on some signage) at Key Food on Avenue A and Fourth Street. As previously reported, the grocery has completed a near-year-long interior renovation, including an expanded produce section plus new lights,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Alaska State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
evgrieve.com

It's milling time

Here's a look at Seventh Street at Avenue A after the late-night milling this week. We can confirm that First Avenue between 12th Street and 15th Street has been milled (and it makes that stretch even nicer!) The length of Seventh Street between Avenue D and Cooper Square was supposed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

CB3 wants your input on 2023 budget priorities

Community Board 3 shared this information... What parks need reconstruction? What programs need funding? Help us assess the needs of our community. Every year the Community Board submits a list of capital and expense budget priorities to city agencies. This hearing is your opportunity to have input into these district budget priorities. Tell us how money should be spent within Community Board 3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy