Nashville Scene
Inspectors Are Cracking Down on Farmers Market Vendors for Sampling and Food Prep
Rita Martinez was surprised. Her pandemic-pivot business, The Salty Cubana, had taken off. After selling croquetas, breads and other Cuban bites at pop-ups and farmers markets, she was asked to make fried-to-order empanadas at a seven-hour event for the Nashville Predators early in 2022. Martinez precooked the meat-filled pastries (with...
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
wnky.com
“By Parties Unknown” documentary about Russellville lynching to play this Saturday downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At The Capitol on Sept. 10, a free to the public documentary will be shown at 6 p.m. about south central Kentucky’s connection to the practice of lynching. Michael Morrow, Director of the SEEK Museum in Russellville, collaborated with Western Kentucky University’s PBS and...
WBKO
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In event to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief
FRANKLIN, Ky. – In need of plans tonight? Check out a movie and help out our neighbors in eastern Kentucky!. The Franklin Drive-In Theatre in Simpson County is hosting a double feature in cooperation with Warren RECC with proceeds from admission going to eastern Kentucky flood relief. This Friday...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – 70 years ago, when Holley came to town
September is the biggest motorsports event month of the year in Bowling Green. As. home of Holley Performance Products and Beech Bend Raceway, Bowling Green. welcomes over 50 thousand guests every September for the Holley LS Fest East,. Holley Moparty, and Holley Intergalactic Ford Finals. This week, we buckle up...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
whvoradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
wnky.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
WBKO
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 29, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Aug. 29, 2022. Allison J. Price, 45, of Summer Shade, and William B. Price, 34, of Horse Cave. Aug. 30, 2022:. Ellison M. Hale, 22, and William R. Jackson, 23,...
Western Kentucky tornado recovery: nine months later
Saturday marks nine months since the Dec. 10th tornado that killed dozens across western Kentucky.
whvoradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
WBKO
Logan County kicker breaking barriers in football
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Currently the Logan County Cougars are sitting at 3-0, but just what makes them special this season?. Well for starters, their kickers typically have a unique back story and this season it is no different. Kyla Bilyeu is only the second female kicker in Logan...
rewind943.com
Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Clarksville!
I thought this was my time! I purchased my ticket on Wilma Rudolph, spoiler alert before I could buy my new couch and a resort vacation, it wasn’t me. A ticket sold on Wilma scored $50 grand! The Powerball ticket was purchased at Infoplace USA, located in the 2800 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
WBKO
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City. Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of...
whvoradio.com
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
