ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

HMS Queen Elizabeth to replace broken-down sister ship in US exercises

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X809l_0hlBnBqk00

The Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail to take part in exercises off the US coast in place of her sister ship which broke down off the Isle of Wight.

HMS Prince of Wales limped back to Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday after a coupling on its starboard propeller shaft broke.

The £3 billion aircraft carrier will now need to go into dry dock, probably at Rosyth in Scotland, to undergo repairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZylX_0hlBnBqk00
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth Naval Base after breaking down off the Isle of Wight (Ben Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Families of crew members and well-wishers lined the walls of Portsmouth Harbour and waved Union flags to see HMS Queen Elizabeth off.

The crew were notified last week that they would be sailing to the US, altering previous plans for deployments to the Baltic and Mediterranean this autumn.

The Navy has not detailed which of HMS Prince of Wales’s diplomatic engagements and military exercises will be carried out by HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The programme included flight trials with F-35B Lightning jets, the Atlantic Future Forum and port stops in New York, Halifax in Canada, and the Caribbean.

Shortly after the Prince of Wales, the Nato flagship, set sail on Saturday August 27, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.

The departure of the 65,000-tonne ship had already been delayed from the previous day because of a technical problem but a decision was taken to sail anyway.

The carrier returned to Stokes Bay in Gosport, Hampshire, two days later, travelling at a rate of four knots and accompanied by tugs for the journey to calmer waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObKsy_0hlBnBqk00
Navy divers inspected the HMS Prince of Wales and found that a coupling on the starboard propeller shaft had failed (Ben Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Navy divers have been inspecting the ship and found that a coupling on the starboard propeller shaft had failed.

Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse, director of Force Generation, who is responsible for making sure Royal Navy ships are ready to deploy, confirmed on Friday that HMS Queen Elizabeth would take over the US duties.

He said: “Royal Navy divers have inspected the starboard shaft of the ship and the adjacent areas and they have confirmed there is significant damage to the shaft on the propeller and some superficial damage to the rudder but no damage to the rest of the ship.

“Our initial assessment has shown that coupling that joins the final two sections of the shaft has failed.

“Now, this is an extremely unusual fault and we continue to pursue all repair options.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#The Royal Navy#The Isle Of Wight#Hms Prince#The Atlantic Future Forum#Nato
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
newschain

Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
newschain

Baby Princess Elizabeth was not expected to be Queen

At the time of Princess Elizabeth’s birth, no-one thought she would ever be queen. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary arrived on April 21 1926 at her maternal grandparents’ home, 17 Bruton Street in London’s Mayfair, delivered by caesarean section in the early hours of the morning. She was the...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy