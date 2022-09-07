Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Food Co-op’s new manager a familiar face
The Placerville Food Co-op Board of Directors has announced the hiring of the co-op’s new general manager, Jacob Mingle. Mingle began his post as the GM Aug. 5. For the past 12 years Mingle has devoted his time and efforts to creating community hubs in Placerville, including Cozmic Cafe and Totem Coffee Roasters. Directors expect his passion for community-building will elevate the Placerville Food Co-op to new heights, establishing it as a community hub for the entirety of El Dorado County.
Mountain Democrat
Apple Hill hosts Locals Days
The Apple Hill Growers Association wants to show its appreciation to neighbors for supporting local farms and wineries with Locals Days 2022 celebration. Sept. 10 & 11 El Dorado County residents will receive special discounts from more than a dozen Apple Hill growers. “The Apple Hill growers have been farming...
eyeofthetigernews.com
New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot
As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
rosevilletoday.com
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland celebrates Opening Day
Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun. Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Relief Fund launched by Placer Community Foundation
Auburn, Calif. – Placer Community Foundation (PCF) has established the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund to accept donations from those who wish to support local fire victims. With many structures threatened and thousands of residents under evacuation orders, dollars raised by the fund will be mobilized at the earliest opportunity to meet the greatest needs.
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free. The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter in Rocklin at Sierra College
Resources continue to be available to Placer residents. Rocklin, Calif. – An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. today at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents under mandatory evacuation due to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Proposed medical respite center in Roseville met with mixed feelings
The Gathering Inn (TGI) proposed a letter of support for grant funding a 30-bed medical respite center for the homeless be built at 300 Elefa St., according to Roseville Economic Development director Melissa Anguiano at Roseville City Council’s Wednesday night meeting. Medical respite centers are centers for the homeless...
rosevilletoday.com
Wyndham Sacramento
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties grows 4,100 acres overnight
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 33,754 acres in size, an increase of about 4,100 acres overnight. It remains 0% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures.Today, firefighters...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer SPCA assisting with growing number of animal evacuees from Mosquito Fire
Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Animal Services has been inundated with animal evacuees due to the Mosquito fire. Placer SPCA is working in tandem to support the efforts of Placer County Animal Services by doing everything possible to alleviate the strain they are under as they work around the clock to provide shelter to animal evacuees.
Elk Grove Citizen
A show for cars both classic and factory-fresh
Local residents who want to show off their cars such as a home-customized hot rod, a 1960s Corvette, or a Honda that was just purchased at the Elk Grove Auto Mall are invited to bring their vehicles to the 2nd annual Elk Grove Auto Show on Saturday, Sept. 17. Up...
KCRA.com
DOCO Block Party set for this weekend in Sacramento
The DOCO Block Party is set to take place on Sunday in Sacramento. It’s the third year for the event, which has a harvest theme this time around. You can expect live music, giveaways, line dancing, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting and horse wagon rides. If you want to meet a baby goat, you can do that too at a petting zoo.
Lazi Cow bubble tea shop opens in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Lazi Cow is open in Roseville serving bubble tea, ice cream and snacks. The Roseville location is at 1850 Douglas Boulevard and it's open from 12-9 p.m. There is a build-your-own boba option on its menu where people can pick their base, flavors, topping and specify sweetness level.
Paradise Post
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres
The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff’s office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
Customers with SMUD can get a shade tree for free. Here’s how
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees can help alleviate high temperatures with the shade they provide, and with Sacramento reaching extreme temperatures, here’s how you can get a tree for your home to help get cooler temperatures. The program is called Sacramento Shade, and all SMUD customers qualify for it. According to the Sacramento Tree Foundation’s […]
Pyrocumulus: What is it and how does it form?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you spent even a few seconds outside Thursday and looked east, it would've been impossible not to notice the big puffy cloud stretching miles into the sky. James from Roseville put it best: "It's right there in your face. It's actually quite a sight." It’s...
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
visitusaparks.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville hopes to sway housing project
After extensive discussion and incensed comment from the public, the Placerville City Council on Aug. 23 approved a letter supporting Jamboree Housing Corporation’s grant application for the construction of the Placerville Armory affordable housing project. The Mountain Democrat previously reported on the project, which came up as an informational...
