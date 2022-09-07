The CDC has rolled out new updated Covid vaccines, redesigned to be more effective against the two Omicron variants. This hour, we’ll tell you what you need to know about the new shots, when and who should get them. We’ll also discuss Covid treatments, the science of long Covid and more. JOHN WHERRY, Director of the Institute of Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania and PETER CHIN-HONG, University of California, San Francisco infectious disease physician join us to answer all Covid-related questions.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO