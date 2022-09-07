ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Five friends killed in wrong-way car crash on Florida highway: ‘They didn’t deserve such a short life’

Five young friends travelling to New York City from Florida who were killed after a driver going the wrong way on a freeway slammed into their vehicle head-on have been named, while authorities confirmed the suspect in the deadly crash is in custody.Florida Highway Patrol officials told Local10 that Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, after he was suspected of causing the fatal accident on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning.“Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor,” the FHP told CBS Miami in a statement, adding...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Daily Mail

Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash

The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Eagles#The Kansas City Star
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Camden, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Camden last month. Police say Joseph Robinson was arrested on Tuesday.The hit-and-run happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues.Police say Robinson was identified as the driver of a car that struck a motorcyclist who was heading north on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Robinson fled the scene after hitting the motorcyclist.The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Willieant Cooper, was transported to a local hospital where he died.  Robinson has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.He's been remanded to the Camden County Jail.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
208K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy