Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Popculture
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Driver in wrong way crash that killed 5 lost his license in 2014 after going 109 mph, records show
The Miami Gardens man named by state troopers as the cause of Saturday’s Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people lost his driver’s license in 2014 for driving 109 mph, online court records say.
Five friends killed in wrong-way car crash on Florida highway: ‘They didn’t deserve such a short life’
Five young friends travelling to New York City from Florida who were killed after a driver going the wrong way on a freeway slammed into their vehicle head-on have been named, while authorities confirmed the suspect in the deadly crash is in custody.Florida Highway Patrol officials told Local10 that Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, after he was suspected of causing the fatal accident on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning.“Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor,” the FHP told CBS Miami in a statement, adding...
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
NJ ROAD RAGE: Driver pulled from car, assaulted and robbed by at least 12 bikers
New Jersey police are asking for the public’s help in locating the at least 12 motorcyclists who pulled a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him, and stole his cellphone during a road rage incident Saturday.
Footage of drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape shown to jury
FOOTAGE of a drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on a nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape was shown to a jury yesterday. The CCTV clip showed the £52million Manchester City defender bare-chested and with his trousers pulled down. It was played yesterday during cross-examination of a...
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
Horror crash leaves FIVE teenagers dead after ute slammed into a tree on a country road - as driver, 18, fights for life in hospital
At least five people have died in a horror car crash just after 8pm on Tuesday. A Nissan Navara utility lost control and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of around 1000, near Picton, 100km southwest of Sydney. The 18-year-old male driver survived, and was treated...
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Camden, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Camden last month. Police say Joseph Robinson was arrested on Tuesday.The hit-and-run happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues.Police say Robinson was identified as the driver of a car that struck a motorcyclist who was heading north on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Robinson fled the scene after hitting the motorcyclist.The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Willieant Cooper, was transported to a local hospital where he died. Robinson has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.He's been remanded to the Camden County Jail.
