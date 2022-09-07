Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3

Read full article on original website
Related
Hampshire County real estate: The top 10 most affordable homes sold in week ending Sept. 3
A condo in Amherst that sold for $160,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. In total, 37 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $466,470. The average price per square foot was $266.
10 most expensive houses sold in the city of Worcester, Aug. 28-Sept. 3
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Aug. 28 and Sep. 3. In total, 27 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $363,200. The average price per square foot ended up at $279.
Brimfield Flea Market fall show ‘exceeds expectations,’ dealers say
BRIMFIELD — Overheard at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market’s final show of the 2022 season:. “What do you want for this?” asked a woman, holding up an old watering can.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Worcester, Springfield named among hottest real estate markets in the U.S.
Two Massachusetts communities made the top 10 list of the hottest markets in the country last month. Realtor.com’s latest report found that while last year buyers were moving away from expensive coastal cities and looking at less-expensive homes in lesser-known communities further inland, this year buyers are looking at one thing and one thing only — “are homes there a bargain?”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Cromwell approves permits for $100 million housing, retail complex at former hotel site
CROMWELL — An application for a $100 million redevelopment project at the former Red Lion hotel property progressed through part of the town’s review process this week, bringing it another step closer to fruition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved permits for the Lord...
Brimfield Flea Market: Shoppers and vendors return for the end of the season as the last show of the year draws to a close
The Brimfield Flea Market is back on Route 20 in Brimfield this season for the last time of the year. Sixty-three years after its start up in 1959, the Brimfield Flea Market continues to draw in 50,000 people from across the northeast and beyond for shoppers and vendors alike.
Seven driven from Sumner Avenue home by fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a blaze in a Sumner Avenue home Friday, authorities said. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said an electrical malfunction started the fire that drove seven people from their home. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Worcester-based investment advisor James K. Couture pleads guilty to defrauding, stealing $2.8 million from his clients
A 42-year-old Worcester-based investment advisor pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to defrauding and stealing more than $2.8 million from his clients, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. James Kenneth Couture, 42, of Sutton, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, one count...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course
It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 6, 2022
Chabot & Parrelli Realty Inc., to Prestige World Wide Enterprises LLC, 92 Poplar St., $1,100,000. Francis E. Carmel Jr., and Joseph Kaminski to Sarah L. Landry, 183 School St., $366,000. JCJC Realty Corp., to Prestige World Wide Enterprises LLC, 2138 Boston Road, $1,100,000. Kathleen S. Werner to Ryan Cullen, 26...
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage
The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
Car strikes multiple cars, house in Springfield
Saturday morning, Springfield police and fire crews were called to 439 Eastern Ave. in Springfield for a car crash.
Elderly Easthampton man identified in Deerfield deadly accident
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office has released the identity of the driver in a deadly accident Monday morning in Deerfield.
Chicopee residents weigh in on proposed 2nd truck stop near Mass Pike
A long awaited and contested travel center in Chicopee was once again discussed at City Hall. Thursday night's meeting would determine the future of the proposed Burnett Road Truck Stop. The proposed Pilot Travel Center would be the second truck stop on Burnett Road near the Mass Pike.
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
Alexander Yee of Winchendon ordered to seek counseling, serve probation for tampering with women’s gas tanks
A Winchendon man who pleaded guilty to tampering with the gas tanks on several women’s vehicles has been ordered by a Hampshire County judge to serve three years of probation and seek counseling, authorities said. Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was arrested in November after a person spotted him pouring...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0