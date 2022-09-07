ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Primož Roglič abandons Vuelta a España after stage 16 crash

By Tom Davidson
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LVv3_0hlBmOHy00

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has pulled out of the Vuelta a España as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on stage 16.

The Slovenian, a three-time winner of the race, attacked with 2.5km to go during yesterday’s stage but came down in the finale, falling hard on his right side. He was pictured after the finish line with severe road rash and blood dripping from his wounds.

This morning, Jumbo-Visma said in a statement: “Unfortunately, Primož Roglič will not be at the start of stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday’s crash.

“Get well soon, champion! Thank you for all the beautiful moments in this Vuelta. You had ambitious plans for the final days, but sadly it isn’t meant to be.”

At the time of his withdrawal, Roglič sat second in the overall standings, 1-26 behind race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). The Jumbo-Visma rider had been gradually clawing seconds back over the past week, attacking on the climbs to Sierra de La Pandera and Sierra Nevada to make up for his losses in stage 10’s individual time trial.

Roglič's crash adds to what has already been an unlucky year for the Slovenian. On stage five of the Tour de France , the 32-year-old struck a hay bale and dislocated his shoulder. He corrected the injury himself at the roadside, but continued the race with severe back pain that would ultimately cause him to abandon on stage 14.

When he was announced as part of the Dutch team’s eight-man squad for the Vuelta a España, team director Merijn Zeeman said: “We are delighted that Primož can start in the Vuelta after his serious injury in the Tour de France. Logically, he didn't have the best preparation, but we greatly respect him for how he managed to get ready.”

The Jumbo-Visma rider started the race well, claiming victory and the red jersey in Laguardia on stage four. Two days later, however, his lack of form came to the fore on the ascent to Pico Jano, where he lost over a minute to Evenepoel, a gap the Belgian would further widen in the individual time trial.

Had Roglič gone on to win this year’s Vuelta a España, he would have become the first rider since Miguel Induráin to win a Grand Tour four times in a row, and the first to do so at this race.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Primož Roglič
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vuelta A Espa A#Slovenian#Sierra De La Pandera#Sierra Nevada#Dutch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

121
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy