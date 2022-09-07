Read full article on original website
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Skot the Idea Blends Hip-Hop And Electronic Music On New EP 3 to Thrive ThroughMusic NewsRockville, MD
WGAL
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
mocoshow.com
MCFRD Respond to Apartment Fire in Wheaton
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Amherst Square Apartments (11509 Elkin St) in Wheaton around 12pm on Friday, September 9. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, the fire was located on the terrace level of the three-story complex. The room and its contents were destroyed by the fire and one family (one adult, two children) have been displaced. Firefighters assisted some people from the building and there were no injuries reported. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Firefighters Work To Contain Three-Story Apartment Fire In Montgomery County
Montgomery County firefighters are battling a residential blaze that has taken over a three-story building, authorities say. Officials were dispatched around noon, Friday, Sept. 9 to the 11500 block of Amherst Avenue, off of Blue Ridge Avenue after reports of a fire in a three-story garden apartment building, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
fox5dc.com
2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store
FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
Around 100 fish killed in Four Mile Run area after hazmat incident, Arlington Fire & EMS says
ARLINGTON, Va. — A hazmat incident led to approximately 100 fish dying in the Four Mile Run area Wednesday, according to Arlington Fire and EMS. Officials first reported the incident on Twitter around 5:45 p.m. saying crews were investigating a hazmat situation between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Sees Two Fires in One Day, Highlighting Battery Danger
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue service reported it responded to two fires in Leesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 7, caused by a malfunctioning water heater and a cell phone battery being charged from the wrong charger. Crews were dispatched at 9:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on South...
Gas Leak In Montgomery County Blocks Off Neighborhood After Construction Crews Damage Line
A natural gas leak is being tended to after a construction crew struck a gas line in Montgomery County, authorities say. Officials responded to the leak at 3020 Hewitt Avenue after reports that it had been damaged by the crew the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting outside Shell gas station
BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting outside a Shell Gas Station in Bowie, Maryland. Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.
Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66
According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
motor vehicle: Head on crash on Walnut Bottom Road
A two-vehicle head on crash Thursday morning sent first responders from two Shippensburg area fire companies to Walnut Bottom Road to help at least one trapped victim. Shippensburg’s Vigilant Hose Company Engine 152 responded to 123 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township, at 8:09 a.m. Thursday for the head-on motor vehicle crash between a truck and SUV. West End Fire and Rescue Co. assisted Vigilant’s first responders at the scene.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
WTOP
2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
WJLA
31-year-old MD man charged after tampering with power at DC's Green Line metro station
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is investigating after an unauthorized person tampered with power sources along the Green Line Friday afternoon causing service to be suspended between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue for several hours. According to Metro officials, the suspect de-energized the power at the Southern Avenue station around...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. resident, councilman concerned about bike lane safety along River Road
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Bethesda resident Carl Becker was headed down River Road Thursday morning when he saw a woman biking on the outer shoulder with a child in a toddler seat. "Compared with bike lanes I've seen in other states, these bike lanes feel like they were made...
wfmd.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.
One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
WUSA9
