Frederick, MD

WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

MCFRD Respond to Apartment Fire in Wheaton

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Amherst Square Apartments (11509 Elkin St) in Wheaton around 12pm on Friday, September 9. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, the fire was located on the terrace level of the three-story complex. The room and its contents were destroyed by the fire and one family (one adult, two children) have been displaced. Firefighters assisted some people from the building and there were no injuries reported. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
WHEATON, MD
fox5dc.com

2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store

FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Sees Two Fires in One Day, Highlighting Battery Danger

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue service reported it responded to two fires in Leesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 7, caused by a malfunctioning water heater and a cell phone battery being charged from the wrong charger. Crews were dispatched at 9:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on South...
LEESBURG, VA
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fcfreepress

motor vehicle: Head on crash on Walnut Bottom Road

A two-vehicle head on crash Thursday morning sent first responders from two Shippensburg area fire companies to Walnut Bottom Road to help at least one trapped victim. Shippensburg’s Vigilant Hose Company Engine 152 responded to 123 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township, at 8:09 a.m. Thursday for the head-on motor vehicle crash between a truck and SUV. West End Fire and Rescue Co. assisted Vigilant’s first responders at the scene.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fox5dc.com

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.

One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
