More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
The Foundation for Delaware County Golf Outing Slated for Oct. 3
The Foundation for Delaware County Fourth Annual Golf Clinic Outing will take place Monday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rolling Green Country Club in Springfield. Participants have an opportunity to register for one of two clinics. At the Beginner Golf Clinic, guests will learn the fundamentals...
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco
Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
Aqua Pennsylvania Invests $2.8 Million in Main Replacement Projects in Delaware County
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that $2.8 million in water main replacement projects are underway in Glenolden and Lansdowne boroughs. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve reliability for customers throughout Delaware County.
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Dutch Colonial in Havertown
Teresa Hoffman sand her husband, John, liked the family-friendly atmosphere of the Havertown neighborhood where their Dutch Colonial home at 511 Valley Road was located, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Everybody walks everywhere,” she said, “there are block parties.”. They became close friends with their neighbors,...
Hollywood-Based Dave’s Hot Chicken Coming to Springfield
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties.Image via iStock. Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Philadelphia. region, including Springfield Township, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal,
Iconic Jewelry Designer Lisi Lerch Opens 1st Store in Villanova
Lisi Lerch, the jewelry and accessories designer entrepreneur from Newtown Square has opened her first store, Lisi Lerch Bungalow, in Villanova, writes Diane Oliva for Main Line Tonight. “I never intended to have a brick-and-mortar store. But we moved the company’s offices from my house to Villanova. I’m a little...
New Playground and Field for Upland Park Part of County Upgrades
An artist's rendering of the new playground at Upland ParkImage via Delaware County. An inclusive playground is coming to Upland Park as part of Delaware County’s continued push for more parks and open space for residents.
Buena Onda Radnor Joins 23 Other Restaurants Opening in Region
It was a quiet summer for restaurants, with the warmer months not seeing many new restaurant openings. That’s about to change, however, with September as 23 new restaurants will either open or will plan to open soon in the Philadelphia region, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s...
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. This in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Pa Careerlink Chester County offices, 479 Thomas Jones Way Suite 500, in Exton. This seminar is designed to introduce you...
Delco Proud: 2 Suburbs Make Top 100 List of Best Places to Live in US
Two Delaware County suburban communities placed in the top 100 ranking of 2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America, as compiled by Niche.com. Swarthmore Borough, which has made other best-of lists, came in at No. 13. Niche has already ranked Swarthmore, with a population of 6,318, as the No. 1...
This Artist From Aston Is Known as the Sandcastle Lady
Lynn Hicks McKeown at work on her sandcastle.Image via Ron Macarthur, Cape Gazette. Nearly every day in late summer Lynn Hicks McKeown from Aston makes her way to the Lewes beach at the Market Street crossover, writes Ron MacArthur for the Cape Gazette.
Pre-season Practice in Ocean City Continues a Villanova Football Tradition
The Villanova Football Team continued a tradition begun in the past few years by Head Coach Mark Ferrante of holding practice on Aug. 17 at Ocean City High School in Ocean City, New Jersey, writes Adam Cilli for VUSports.com. Ferrante said the Ocean City destination started because he wanted to...
Ridley Park Man Sentenced to 9 Months for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Trump supporters rioting at the U.S. Capitol building. Richard Michetti of Ridley Park was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for joining the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, writes Jeremy Roebuck for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Michetti, 29, a union construction worker, was turned in to the FBI...
SCORE Free Webinars: HUBZone Certification and More
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE webinars and workshops in September. The HUBZone certificate is designed to help small businesses in urban and rural communities connect with federal contract dollars. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply through this free webinar offered Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
Historic Chester Courthouse Faces Flooding Risk
With climate change comes more severe weather and devastating floods that tend to go along with it. The nation’s floodplains are expected to grow by 45% by the end of the century from more severe weather. Particularly vulnerable are historical buildings already fragile because of their age. One of...
Penn State Great Valley to Host Open House, Panel Discussion on September 20
The Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies will host an open house and panel discussion Sept. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m., in its Conference Center that includes a discussion of career rut. The Center is located at 30 East Swedesford Road in Malvern. The first part of...
At Neumann: Historian Highlights William Penn Successes
Delaware County native and historian Jim Murphy will present a program, “The Amazing Success of William Penn” Thursday, Sept. 8, 1:30 p.m., at the Meagher Theatre at Neumann University.
