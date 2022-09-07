ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

DELCO.Today

Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco

Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes' annual America's Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O'Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
DELCO.Today

Hollywood-Based Dave's Hot Chicken Coming to Springfield

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties.Image via iStock. Dave's Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Philadelphia. region, including Springfield Township, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal,
SPRINGFIELD, PA
DELCO.Today

Iconic Jewelry Designer Lisi Lerch Opens 1st Store in Villanova

Lisi Lerch, the jewelry and accessories designer entrepreneur from Newtown Square has opened her first store, Lisi Lerch Bungalow, in Villanova, writes Diane Oliva for Main Line Tonight. "I never intended to have a brick-and-mortar store. But we moved the company's offices from my house to Villanova. I'm a little...
VILLANOVA, PA
Politics
DELCO.Today

SCORE Free Webinars: HUBZone Certification and More

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE webinars and workshops in September. The HUBZone certificate is designed to help small businesses in urban and rural communities connect with federal contract dollars. Find out if you're eligible and how to apply through this free webinar offered Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Historic Chester Courthouse Faces Flooding Risk

With climate change comes more severe weather and devastating floods that tend to go along with it. The nation's floodplains are expected to grow by 45% by the end of the century from more severe weather. Particularly vulnerable are historical buildings already fragile because of their age. One of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

