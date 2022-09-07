Read full article on original website
Frances Tiafoe's incredibly messy US Open player bench is relatable content
"My player bench is diabolical," the 24-year-old American tennis star said, adding that "it's getting the job done, so who cares right now."
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final
WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
thecomeback.com
Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match
Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Francis Tiafoe Becomes First American Man Since 2006 to Reach US Open Semifinals
"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
Tiafoe 1st US man in US Open semifinals since Roddick in '06
NEW YORK (AP) — About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the U.S. Open semifinals by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. Everyone traded hearty hugs and huge smiles. Tiafoe shouted, “Let’s pose for a dope photo!” and they obliged. As the nine-person line stood together, someone yelled, “Throw up a ‘Dub!’” so Tiafoe and others formed a “W” — as in “Win” — by joining thumbs and index fingers on both hands. Tiafoe’s girlfriend...
Alcaraz tops Tiafoe in 5 to reach final | US Open updates
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 11:55 p.m. Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the U.S. Open final by beating Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3. The 19-year-old from Spain will try to join 1990 champion Pete Sampras, who was also 19, as the only teenagers to win the U.S. Open in the professional era that began in 1968.
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe to set up Casper Ruud fight for title and world No1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5)...
Alcaraz, Ruud meet for US Open title and No. 1 in rankings
NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud will win his first major title, then move to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday. If it’s the 19-year-old Alcaraz, he would become the youngest Grand Slam champion since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal was also 19 when he won the French Open in 2005, and the youngest No. 1 since the computer rankings began in 1973. He has won three straight five-set matches, but the last man to do that leading into a Grand Slam final then lost, when Roger Federer beat Andre Agassi in 2005 at Flushing Meadows. Ruud gets his second chance at a first major title, having lost to Nadal in June at the French Open. He will become the first Norwegian player to be No. 1 with a victory, but he is 0-5 against top-10 players in Grand Slam matches. SUNDAY’S FORECAST Afternoon rain. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).
ESPN
From Caroline Garcia to Frances Tiafoe, it's a 20-somethings resurgence at the US Open
NEW YORK -- Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur were both 16 years old when they first played against one another at a Grand Slam event. A year later they met again with a spot in a major junior final on the line. As heralded young players who frequently made deep...
Tiafoe offers hope for present and future of US men's tennis
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s run to the U.S. Open semifinals is, first and foremost, about Tiafoe himself, a 24-year-old from Maryland who took up tennis because his father was a janitor at a junior training center, a player who never won a match past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament until now, who owns one career ATP title and a sub-.500 career record, and whose ranking ranged from 24 to 74 over the past two seasons. “A Cinderella story,” to use his phrase. Tiafoe’s tale — which already includes a victory over 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal along the way to Friday’s matchup against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with a berth in the final at stake — is about so much more, too. It is a significant step forward for American men’s tennis right now and could help grow the sport in the future, too.
FOX Sports
Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz surged into his first Grand Slam final and gave himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19 by ending Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory on Friday night. No....
