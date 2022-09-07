NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud will win his first major title, then move to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday. If it’s the 19-year-old Alcaraz, he would become the youngest Grand Slam champion since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal was also 19 when he won the French Open in 2005, and the youngest No. 1 since the computer rankings began in 1973. He has won three straight five-set matches, but the last man to do that leading into a Grand Slam final then lost, when Roger Federer beat Andre Agassi in 2005 at Flushing Meadows. Ruud gets his second chance at a first major title, having lost to Nadal in June at the French Open. He will become the first Norwegian player to be No. 1 with a victory, but he is 0-5 against top-10 players in Grand Slam matches. SUNDAY’S FORECAST Afternoon rain. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).

TENNIS ・ 5 MINUTES AGO