Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO.Today

Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman

President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer' 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope

Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Phila. Collar Counties

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Memorial Garden in Hatboro Seeks Donors and Sponsors for Remaining Installation

With the groundbreaking of the Hatboro Gold Star Garden completed, attention is now turning to gathering the support of donors and sponsors for the military tribute. A Gold Star Garden will soon arise in Hatboro as a means of recognizing not only the military sacrifice of lost servicemen and -women but also the grief of their remaining families. The Pa. State Association of Boroughs reported on the project.
HATBORO, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That's Got Lots in Pottstown

121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Collaborates on Effort to LIFT Local Income-Constrained Communities

LIFT United — which stands for Learn to Invest in Your Future and Thrive — supports asset-limited, income-constrained, employed (ALICE) households in Bucks County. Richboro’s Credit Counseling Center will offer free financial literacy courses and one-on-one budget coaching for program participants. Successful participants will receive a down payment match of up to $1,000 and a low-interest car loan secured by United Way. All loans are offered by Penn Community Bank.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

MCCC seeks a part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach to inspire young students. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach position at its Pottstown campus. The part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach is responsible for:. Communicating the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights

Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare.Image via Bradley C. Bower at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONT CLARE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Terrif Riffs to Float Across the County in VFTCB Inaugural September Jazz Fest

The 2022 Montco Jazz Festival, organized by the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, takes place Sept. 21–25. A five-day, multisite exploration of the multifaceted sounds of local music artists is about to float across Montgomery County like a soulful, muted trumpet solo. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board presents its first-ever Montco Jazz Fest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell's CompanyVoice

CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Students! Families! Ten-Hut! MCCC Uses Boot Camp Event to Promote Dual Enrollment

Students and their parents had the opportunity to learn about the benefits of Montgomery County Community College’s dual enrollment program during Early College Boot Camp. Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) hosted Early College Boot Camp at its campuses in Blue Bell and Pottstown recently for high-school students and families eager to learn how to get a head start on a college education.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

