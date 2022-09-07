Read full article on original website
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman
President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope
Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Phila. Collar Counties
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Memorial Garden in Hatboro Seeks Donors and Sponsors for Remaining Installation
With the groundbreaking of the Hatboro Gold Star Garden completed, attention is now turning to gathering the support of donors and sponsors for the military tribute. A Gold Star Garden will soon arise in Hatboro as a means of recognizing not only the military sacrifice of lost servicemen and -women but also the grief of their remaining families. The Pa. State Association of Boroughs reported on the project.
Philadelphia Magazine: Nine Montgomery County Schools Offer Honors-Level Scholastics
Nine schools in Montgomery County make 2022 best-of list from Philadelphia Magazine. Nine Montco high schools are among the 40 top-rated learning institutions in Phila. and its suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the publication’s editors used...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown
121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
Penn Community Bank Collaborates on Effort to LIFT Local Income-Constrained Communities
LIFT United — which stands for Learn to Invest in Your Future and Thrive — supports asset-limited, income-constrained, employed (ALICE) households in Bucks County. Richboro’s Credit Counseling Center will offer free financial literacy courses and one-on-one budget coaching for program participants. Successful participants will receive a down payment match of up to $1,000 and a low-interest car loan secured by United Way. All loans are offered by Penn Community Bank.
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
MCCC seeks a part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach to inspire young students. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach position at its Pottstown campus. The part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach is responsible for:. Communicating the...
10 Ways To Restore Your Confidence Following a Career Setback
It is unfortunate that you can do your best and do everything right and still fail. Facing that truth can be daunting; for some, it shakes their resolve to try again. But resigning yourself to defeat will only become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The only way to do better is to...
Hatboro Couple Explains Secret to 63-Year Marriage: ‘We Like Each Other’
Gerri and Wayne Diehl (center, in white) and their clan. According to Hatboro couple Gerri and Wayne Diehl, the secret to a long and happy marriage goes beyond just being in love, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We not only love each other, we like each other,”...
Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights
Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare.Image via Bradley C. Bower at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Terrif Riffs to Float Across the County in VFTCB Inaugural September Jazz Fest
The 2022 Montco Jazz Festival, organized by the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, takes place Sept. 21–25. A five-day, multisite exploration of the multifaceted sounds of local music artists is about to float across Montgomery County like a soulful, muted trumpet solo. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board presents its first-ever Montco Jazz Fest.
Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice
CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
King of Prussia Neighbor of Valley Forge Lives Close Enough to Discern the Park’s Hidden Gems
Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a King of Prussia resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
Students! Families! Ten-Hut! MCCC Uses Boot Camp Event to Promote Dual Enrollment
Students and their parents had the opportunity to learn about the benefits of Montgomery County Community College’s dual enrollment program during Early College Boot Camp. Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) hosted Early College Boot Camp at its campuses in Blue Bell and Pottstown recently for high-school students and families eager to learn how to get a head start on a college education.
Top of the Food Chain: Inquirer Lists Nine Montco Big Firms That Are Crushing It in the Success Dept.
Nine large-size Montgomery County businesses made the Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized nine Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the category of big firms (those with more than 500 employees). The list is based on a...
Philadelphia Once Again Earns @#$%&! Title as Rudest City in the U.S.
The results of the new survey to determine the rudest city in the country are out. Once again, Philadelphia has (some might say justly) found itself at the top. Matt Zajechowski butt in line ahead of other journalists to cover this story for Preply. Philadelphia was, in fact, again the...
