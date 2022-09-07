This weekend in Connecticut promises to be packed to brim with live music from some of the most notable musicians. At Bridgeport's Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, two classic rock titans will be performing throughout the weekend. On Friday, Sting, of The Police fame, is bringing his "My Song Tour" to downtown Bridgeport. Recent setlists show that the musician has been playing a mix of Police classics ("Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne") as well as tunes that have catapulted his solo career ("Fields of Gold," "Englishman in New York"). Two days later, The Doobie Brothers are passing through Bridgeport in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Rejoining the band for this tour is Michael McDonald, who took over primary singing and songwriting duties when original singer Tom Johnston left in the late 1970s, but subsequently departed the band.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO