Guilford, CT

Register Citizen

The Dish: Celebrity chef Sara Moulton to dish on her mentor Julia Child at Greenwich Library event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Out there ... The Greenwich Library will feature a showing of the 2021 documentary, “Julia,” which chronicles the life of renowned chef Julia Child through never-before-seen archival footage and photos, and first-person accounts, on Friday at 7 p.m. Afterward, stay for a Q&A with Julia Child’s protégée and celebrity chef Sara Moulton, executive chef of Gourmet magazine, food editor of “Good Morning America,” and cookbook author. For more info, go to www.greenwichlibrary.org.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend

Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Susan B. Anthony Project to hold ‘Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn’ Sept. 16

TORRINGTON — Susan B. Anthony Project’s “Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn” returns to the Inn at Mount Pleasant in Torrington,6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are available now at www.sbaproject.org, with all proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, supporting the agency’s services provided to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford health expo, 9/11 ceremonies happening this weekend

The one-day event is offering free health screenings, flu shots, health programs, health services, giveaways and raffle prizes. Among the groups in attendance this year will be GoodCell, a life sciences, preventive health care service that stores personal biomaterial to enable future potential cellular therapy — similar to the method of cord blood banking but for adults.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk firefighters rescue dog from kitchen blaze

NORWALK — Firefighters rescued a dog from a kitchen blaze in a France Street apartment Friday night, an official said. Firefighters were called to the structure fire shortly before 8 p.m., and found the blaze in the kitchen of a first-floor unit, Deputy Fire Chief Todd Smith said. Firefighters...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Sting, Wu-Tang Clan among artists playing CT concerts this weekend

This weekend in Connecticut promises to be packed to brim with live music from some of the most notable musicians. At Bridgeport's Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, two classic rock titans will be performing throughout the weekend. On Friday, Sting, of The Police fame, is bringing his "My Song Tour" to downtown Bridgeport. Recent setlists show that the musician has been playing a mix of Police classics ("Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne") as well as tunes that have catapulted his solo career ("Fields of Gold," "Englishman in New York"). Two days later, The Doobie Brothers are passing through Bridgeport in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Rejoining the band for this tour is Michael McDonald, who took over primary singing and songwriting duties when original singer Tom Johnston left in the late 1970s, but subsequently departed the band.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford doctor leading congenital heart disease awareness walk

WEST HARTFORD — A local doctor is leading the charge in walking to raise awareness and money for the one in 100 children and adults impacted by congenital heart disease. Dr. Felice Heller, who lives in West Hartford and is a pediatric cardiologist at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, said this particular medical field is not one that gets too much attention, despite it being the most common type of birth defect.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Temporary dog park set to open in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Dog owners in town will again have access to a dog park — for now. On Wednesday night, the town’s planning and zoning commission gave approval to members of the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition to use space behind the former St. Brigid School at 100 Mayflower St. as a temporary dog park.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

What you need to know about Norwalk’s Oyster Festival this weekend

NORWALK — The city’s 44th Oyster Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, with local crafts, food and music. The festival will be open Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Norwalk Seaport Association, which operates the festival.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools

FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police searching for person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL — Police say they are looking for a person who broke into a girl’s room in a city residence early Saturday. Police said they were called to an Ivy Drive home around 4:40 a.m. “It was determined that an unknown suspect had gained access to the home”...
BRISTOL, CT

