Monroeville, PA

Repairs underway on water main break at busy intersection in Monroeville

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a water main break at a busy intersection in Monroeville.

The break happened around 1:51 a.m. along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22.

Dispatchers told Channel 11 that water has since been restored to everyone, including the hospitals nearby.

Old William Penn Highway is closed while crews work to make repairs.

Channel 11 Traffic Expert Trisha Pittman said to expect additional delays on Haymaker Road and Mosside Boulevard for anyone trying to get around.

