MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
MCCC seeks a part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach to inspire young students. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach position at its Pottstown campus. The part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach is responsible for:. Communicating the...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Students! Families! Ten-Hut! MCCC Uses Boot Camp Event to Promote Dual Enrollment
Students and their parents had the opportunity to learn about the benefits of Montgomery County Community College’s dual enrollment program during Early College Boot Camp. Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) hosted Early College Boot Camp at its campuses in Blue Bell and Pottstown recently for high-school students and families eager to learn how to get a head start on a college education.
STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year
Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
Penn State Great Valley to Host Open House, Panel Discussion on September 20
The Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies will host an open house and panel discussion in its Conference Center, located at 30 East Swedesford Road in Malvern, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 6:30 PM. The first part of the evening will feature networking with program...
Philadelphia Magazine: Nine Montgomery County Schools Offer Honors-Level Scholastics
Nine schools in Montgomery County make 2022 best-of list from Philadelphia Magazine. Nine Montco high schools are among the 40 top-rated learning institutions in Phila. and its suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the publication’s editors used...
10 Ways To Restore Your Confidence Following a Career Setback
It is unfortunate that you can do your best and do everything right and still fail. Facing that truth can be daunting; for some, it shakes their resolve to try again. But resigning yourself to defeat will only become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The only way to do better is to...
Penn Community Bank Collaborates on Effort to LIFT Local Income-Constrained Communities
Penn Community Bank's collaboration in the LIFT United effort is designed, among other things, to facilitate access to low-interest car loans for income-constrained employed households. Penn Community Bank is launching a new financial stability program, LIFT United, to help eligible residents increase their financial literacy, improve their credit scores, and...
Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman
President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion
Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
Hobart’s Run Business Incentive Grant Designed to Make BIG Difference in Pottstown
Hobart’s Run is serious about encouraging new businesses to set up shop in the primary commercial corridor of its neighborhood improvement district. Its Business Incentive Grant (BIG) provides a maximum $1,500 incentive toward rent or closing costs to new business owners who open in the 500–900 blocks of Pottstown’s High Street.
Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice
CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope
Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
Tech Fees Become Yet Another Raw Deal for New Pottstown Butcher Shop Owners
Had things worked out, Pottstown’s Better on the Bone was to have been somewhat of a vindication for owners Mark and Dottie Spillane, proof that their ongoing woe was finally behind them. But an unexpected equipment issue has instead cut them to the bone. Chantelle Calhoun served up the story for WFMZ 69 News.
Montgomery County Leadership: Michael Louis, Partner, MacElree Harvey
Michael Louis, a partner at MacElree Harvey, spoke to MONTCO.Today about his childhood in Wilmington as the third oldest of four brothers. He discussed what he learned from the different jobs he had growing up, from mowing lawns starting at age 12 to meeting lifelong friends working at Fenwick Crab House.
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Phila. Collar Counties
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown
121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
Montco Continues Amassing Academic Accolades; Niche, Too, Finds Quality in Local Colleges
Four Montgomery County colleges have ranked among the 25 best colleges in Pa. for 2023, according to a recently released list by Niche, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This latest assessment comes atop a recent similar nod from the Princeton Review. As did its N.J. counterpart, Niche...
WSJ: King of Prussia Financial Services Professor Advises Calm to Retirees During Market Slumps
A King of Prussia author and professor says that current, adverse economic conditions don't necessarily spell doom for professionals considering retirement. Markets down. Inflation up. It may not be an ideal time to retire. The Wall Street Journal’s Anne Tergesen tapped King of Prussia professor/author Wade Pfau for advice in these shaky times.
North Wales Wegmans Site Sells; Former Owner Loses Millions in Foreclosure Transaction
ExchangeRight — a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Pasadena, Calif. — has acquired the North Wales Wegmans site at Montgomery Mall. Ryan Shallow and Natalie Kostelni reported the $22.6 million transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The selling entity was Kohan Retail, a New York-based investment group...
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
