Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

MCCC seeks a part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach to inspire young students. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach position at its Pottstown campus. The part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach is responsible for:. Communicating the...
Students! Families! Ten-Hut! MCCC Uses Boot Camp Event to Promote Dual Enrollment

Students and their parents had the opportunity to learn about the benefits of Montgomery County Community College’s dual enrollment program during Early College Boot Camp. Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) hosted Early College Boot Camp at its campuses in Blue Bell and Pottstown recently for high-school students and families eager to learn how to get a head start on a college education.
STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year

Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
Penn Community Bank Collaborates on Effort to LIFT Local Income-Constrained Communities

Penn Community Bank's collaboration in the LIFT United effort is designed, among other things, to facilitate access to low-interest car loans for income-constrained employed households. Penn Community Bank is launching a new financial stability program, LIFT United, to help eligible residents increase their financial literacy, improve their credit scores, and...
Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman

President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion

Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice

CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope

Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Phila. Collar Counties

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown

121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
WSJ: King of Prussia Financial Services Professor Advises Calm to Retirees During Market Slumps

A King of Prussia author and professor says that current, adverse economic conditions don't necessarily spell doom for professionals considering retirement. Markets down. Inflation up. It may not be an ideal time to retire. The Wall Street Journal’s Anne Tergesen tapped King of Prussia professor/author Wade Pfau for advice in these shaky times.
