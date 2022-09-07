Read full article on original website
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel
Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The university acquired 60 acres in Aston last June from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia which...
State Student Loan Relief Program for Nurses Starts Initial Round of Assistance
The Student Loan Relief Program for Nurses reached a milestone as the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) has started notifying applicants of its selection for the initial round of loans. Robert Swift administered a dose of journalistic skill in bringing the story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The student loan...
Meridian Bank, Title Alliance Make Delco Top Workplace List
Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace recognized two companies operating in Delaware County as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Medium Companies category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
The Lincoln Center: An Activity to Help Counselors Set Realistic Expectations – Pt. 1: The Circle of Power
As a counselor, one of your greatest challenges is navigating the growing and sometimes conflicting expectations of administrators, students, and parents. While you may not be able to control the flow of expectations and demands on your time and energy, you’re not powerless in it. The simple process below...
13 Small Company Workplaces Are Tops in Delaware County
W.S. Crumby won an Excellence in Construction Merit Award for its renovation of Episcopal Academy Dining Hall in Newtown Square. Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized 13 Delaware County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in its Small Companies category based on an Energage survey. The list comes from a...
Delco Proud: 2 Suburbs Make Top 100 List of Best Places to Live in US
Two Delaware County suburban communities placed in the top 100 ranking of 2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America, as compiled by Niche.com. Swarthmore Borough, which has made other best-of lists, came in at No. 13. Niche has already ranked Swarthmore, with a population of 6,318, as the No. 1...
At Neumann: Historian Highlights William Penn Successes
Delaware County native and historian Jim Murphy will present a program, “The Amazing Success of William Penn” Thursday, Sept. 8, 1:30 p.m., at the Meagher Theatre at Neumann University.
Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco
Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Louis, Partner, MacElree Harvey
Image via MacElree Harvey. Michael Louis, a partner at MacElree Harvey, spoke to DELCO Today about his childhood in Wilmington as the third oldest of four brothers. He discussed what he learned from the different jobs he had growing up, from mowing lawns starting at age 12 to meeting lifelong friends working at Fenwick Crab House.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. This in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Pa Careerlink Chester County offices, 479 Thomas Jones Way Suite 500, in Exton. This seminar is designed to introduce you...
16-Year-Old Avon Grove High Schooler Becomes Youngest Private Glider Pilot in Nation
Lincoln University resident Lars Trone became the nation’s youngest private glider pilot on his birthday of July 25 at the New Garden Flying Field, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Trone, a sophomore at Avon Grove High School, is a member of the Brandywine Soaring Association at...
Copy of 19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion
Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
