Education

DELCO.Today

With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel

Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The university acquired 60 acres in Aston last June from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia which...
ASTON, PA
DELCO.Today

Meridian Bank, Title Alliance Make Delco Top Workplace List

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace recognized two companies operating in Delaware County as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Medium Companies category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State
DELCO.Today

13 Small Company Workplaces Are Tops in Delaware County

W.S. Crumby won an Excellence in Construction Merit Award for its renovation of Episcopal Academy Dining Hall in Newtown Square. Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized 13 Delaware County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in its Small Companies category based on an Energage survey. The list comes from a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Behavior Management#Pca
DELCO.Today

Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco

Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Copy of 19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion

Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

 https://delco.today/

