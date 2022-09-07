Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved dancer, choreographer and CAPA teacher LaDeva Davis dies at 78
LeDeva Davis inspired generations of dancers who went on to perform on some of the biggest stages.
westphillylocal.com
Annual Hamilton Street Porch Sale returns this Saturday
A great community event, which has been held in West Philly’s Powelton Village since 1981, is set to return this weekend. The 38th Annual Hamilton Street Porch Sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until everything is gone (rain date is Sunday, Sept. 11).
phillyvoice.com
Grammy-winning artist to headline new music festival at the Navy Yard
The lineup has just been released for a new festival coming to South Philadelphia this month that will showcase artists and musicians from throughout the region. The Philly Arts & Music Festival takes place in the Marine Parade Grounds at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 8 p.m. The event is being hosted by Spectacor Events & Entertainment and features live music performances, a vendor village and food trucks.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 33+ Art Exhibits, Festivals, Markets and More
September is in full swing! Head into Downtown Doylestown to enjoy the annual Arts Festival, see an exciting show at Parx Casino, or catch a movie under the stars at Peddler’s Village. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it concludes on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope
Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
Conshohocken Singer Releases New Album; Her Music DNA Was Inherited from a Passionate Patriarch
Singer Emily Drinker of Conshohocken has a storied pedigree in the Phila. region. Her ancestor, one of the founders of the international law firm Drinker Biddle & Reath, was a passionate musician hobbyist who helped the Von Trapp family (of The Sound of Music fame) navigate visa issues on Ellis Island. But as Gina Lizzo reported in Main Line Today, Emily Drinker is comfortable with the sound of her own music.
RELATED PEOPLE
PhillyBite
Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street
Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box
Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
IN THIS ARTICLE
King of Prussia Neighbor of Valley Forge Lives Close Enough to Discern the Park’s Hidden Gems
Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a King of Prussia resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
phillyvoice.com
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022
The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
Montgomery County Leadership: Michael Louis, Partner, MacElree Harvey
Image via MacElree Harvey. Michael Louis, a partner at MacElree Harvey, spoke to MONTCO.Today about his childhood in Wilmington as the third oldest of four brothers. He discussed what he learned from the different jobs he had growing up, from mowing lawns starting at age 12 to meeting lifelong friends working at Fenwick Crab House.
PhillyBite
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location
Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
Downingtown Resident Among Castaways on Newest Season of ‘Survivor’ TV Series
The popular Survivor tv show will return for its 43rd season on Sept. 21, and among the 18 new castaways is Downingtown resident Lindsay Carmine, writes staff from CBS Los Angeles. Carmine, 42, is a pediatric nurse who will star in the Emmy Award-winning series for a new chapter on...
Glenside’s Carminati Creamery Is the Home of Delicious Gelato, Just in Time for Summer’s Last Hurrah
In the heart of Keswick Village, the Carminati Creamery offers up delicious creamy gelato, reports Ben Bergman for GlensideLocal.com. Co-owner Darin Carminati always enjoyed making homemade ice cream, and while at work at the Boot in Ambler, the onsite gelato machine wasn’t getting much action, so he began to learn how to use the machine and make gelato.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0