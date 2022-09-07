ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

westphillylocal.com

Annual Hamilton Street Porch Sale returns this Saturday

A great community event, which has been held in West Philly’s Powelton Village since 1981, is set to return this weekend. The 38th Annual Hamilton Street Porch Sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until everything is gone (rain date is Sunday, Sept. 11).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Grammy-winning artist to headline new music festival at the Navy Yard

The lineup has just been released for a new festival coming to South Philadelphia this month that will showcase artists and musicians from throughout the region. The Philly Arts & Music Festival takes place in the Marine Parade Grounds at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 8 p.m. The event is being hosted by Spectacor Events & Entertainment and features live music performances, a vendor village and food trucks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 33+ Art Exhibits, Festivals, Markets and More

September is in full swing! Head into Downtown Doylestown to enjoy the annual Arts Festival, see an exciting show at Parx Casino, or catch a movie under the stars at Peddler’s Village. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it concludes on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope

Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Conshohocken Singer Releases New Album; Her Music DNA Was Inherited from a Passionate Patriarch

Singer Emily Drinker of Conshohocken has a storied pedigree in the Phila. region. Her ancestor, one of the founders of the international law firm Drinker Biddle & Reath, was a passionate musician hobbyist who helped the Von Trapp family (of The Sound of Music fame) navigate visa issues on Ellis Island. But as Gina Lizzo reported in Main Line Today, Emily Drinker is comfortable with the sound of her own music.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street

Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box

Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
PLUMSTEADVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022

The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location

Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Glenside’s Carminati Creamery Is the Home of Delicious Gelato, Just in Time for Summer’s Last Hurrah

In the heart of Keswick Village, the Carminati Creamery offers up delicious creamy gelato, reports Ben Bergman for GlensideLocal.com. Co-owner Darin Carminati always enjoyed making homemade ice cream, and while at work at the Boot in Ambler, the onsite gelato machine wasn’t getting much action, so he began to learn how to use the machine and make gelato.
GLENSIDE, PA
