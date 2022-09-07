ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC Schools Chancellor visits new Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s newest, most exciting schools played host to the city’s top education official on the second day of the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday, city Schools Chancellor David Banks visited the Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island in Stapleton, a school dedicated to molding the minds of the world’s future female leaders.
Staten Island ‘old’ school photos l Then and now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- It has been said that “Staten Island is the cradle of education” since it’s home to the country’s oldest schoolhouse. The Voorlezer’s House is the earliest known schoolhouse in America and is a National Historic Landmark. Built in 1696 by New York’s original Dutch settlers, it still stands on the grounds of Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, at the intersection of Richmond, Richmond Hill, and Arthur Kill roads.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 10, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Native Staten Islander Isabelle Ann Giovinazzo, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Aug. 17. Carmela “Doll” Fernandes, beloved mother, sister, grandmother...
