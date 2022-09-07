Labor Day always signals the Fall season. Hopefully, everyone is resting and spending time with family this holiday. As for me, I'll be writing but I've pulled out my check list for Fall. I live in a condo, so my list is a lot shorter than home owners. No matter what dwelling you live in, we should prepare our home for the winter season. Some of the things on my list, will probably already be on your list; so this will only be a reminder. Here's my list of things I do at the start of Fall (before I start my canning). Also a bonus... Here is my blog for spring season if you missed it from my blog- Everything Kaye! Spring: Be inspired AT HOME.

4 DAYS AGO