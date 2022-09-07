ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

Big Shot Season 2 Trailer: Coach Korn Feels the Pressure, as Westbrook Goes Co-Ed — Get October Release Date

Coach Korn is getting back in the game. Disney+ announced Saturday that Season 2 of John Stamos‘ Big Shot will arrive Wednesday, Oct. 12, with all 10 episodes available to binge on premiere day. TVLine, meanwhile, has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which reveals that the Westbrook School for Girls is going co-ed (!), and teases a potential love connection between Marvyn and Holly (played by Glee‘s Jessalyn Gilsig). For the uninitiated: Big Shot centers on Stamos’ Marvyn Korn. After getting ousted from the NCAA, Korn takes a coaching job at the above-mentioned Westbrook, overseen by dean Sherilyn Thomas (Community‘s Yvette...
