CT Folk Fest returns to New Haven’s Edgerton Park after a two-year absence with its most diverse lineup yet

Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
Register Citizen
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Sting, Wu-Tang Clan among artists playing CT concerts this weekend
This weekend in Connecticut promises to be packed to brim with live music from some of the most notable musicians. At Bridgeport's Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, two classic rock titans will be performing throughout the weekend. On Friday, Sting, of The Police fame, is bringing his "My Song Tour" to downtown Bridgeport. Recent setlists show that the musician has been playing a mix of Police classics ("Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne") as well as tunes that have catapulted his solo career ("Fields of Gold," "Englishman in New York"). Two days later, The Doobie Brothers are passing through Bridgeport in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Rejoining the band for this tour is Michael McDonald, who took over primary singing and songwriting duties when original singer Tom Johnston left in the late 1970s, but subsequently departed the band.
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success
The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Celebrity chef Sara Moulton to dish on her mentor Julia Child at Greenwich Library event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Out there ... The Greenwich Library will feature a showing of the 2021 documentary, “Julia,” which chronicles the life of renowned chef Julia Child through never-before-seen archival footage and photos, and first-person accounts, on Friday at 7 p.m. Afterward, stay for a Q&A with Julia Child’s protégée and celebrity chef Sara Moulton, executive chef of Gourmet magazine, food editor of “Good Morning America,” and cookbook author. For more info, go to www.greenwichlibrary.org.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in New Haven-Milford CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Kellie's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Register Citizen
Popular bagel shop, Bagelman, to open its fourth location — this time in New Milford
NEW MILFORD — Fans of the popular Bagelman eatery will be happy to learn the family-owned business is opening a fourth location — this time in New Milford. The business will take over Bagel Barn on 312 Danbury Road, which closed this week after being open since December.
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Register Citizen
Temporary dog park set to open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Dog owners in town will again have access to a dog park — for now. On Wednesday night, the town’s planning and zoning commission gave approval to members of the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition to use space behind the former St. Brigid School at 100 Mayflower St. as a temporary dog park.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
WCVB
Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
Register Citizen
What you need to know about Norwalk’s Oyster Festival this weekend
NORWALK — The city’s 44th Oyster Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, with local crafts, food and music. The festival will be open Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Norwalk Seaport Association, which operates the festival.
Register Citizen
Greenwich ‘lags behind’ its neighbors on protecting open space, says one town official who calls for action
GREENWICH — When it comes to acquiring and preserving open space in town, Greenwich is falling behind the efforts of its neighbors to keep land free from development, according to one local official. “Despite the size of our town and our resources, we are not keeping up with our...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
connecticuthistory.org
Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century
The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
zip06.com
Ribbon Cutting Sept. 24 for Land Trust’s New Trail Bridge in North Branford
Press Release, North Branford Land Conservation Trust. Join the North Branford Land Conservation Trust (NBLCT) on Saturday, September 24 at 9:30am for a ribbon cutting of our new bridge and trail at Harrison Farm Preserve. The bridge and trail built by NBLCT volunteers connects the Harrison Farm Preserve to a...
Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead
Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
Yale Daily News
New Asian market opens its doors in New Haven
Offering everything from squishmallows to Korean mascara, a New Haven store specializing in various Asian products has opened its doors to local buyers. This June, Zakka Yale officially opened on Chapel Street with a grand opening in July attended by Mayor Justin Elicker and other city officials. The store sells a mix of Korean, Japanese and Chinese beauty products, household items and snacks. Yanhua Xie, the store manager and a shareholder in Zakka, said one of the store’s goals is to promote Asian culture and products.
News 12
Woman's pandemic side hustle is Bridgeport's newest Italian-style bakery
A Bridgeport woman has turned a pandemic side project into a new brick and mortar bakery. In the three years since Chinnie Lala came to Bridgeport from Nigeria, she has become the local go-to for Italian-style bomboloni. "'Are you Italian?' And I'm like no. 'Are you French?' And I'm like...
