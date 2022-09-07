ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Arozarena hits 3-run homer as Rays beat Sox again, 8-4

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhxFn_0hlBjfza00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4.

The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since August 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay is also in a three-way competition for the first AL wild card with Seattle and Toronto.

Triston Casas hit his first major league homer for the Red Sox, who are 18-38 against the AL East this year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Largo’s pressure too much for Boca Ciega to withstand

GULFPORT — Considering the past two weeks that Marcus Paschal had to navigate, it is impossible to consider Largo’s 21-0 shutout win over host Boca Ciega on Friday night as anything less than pretty. It started off with typical rainy weather that not only wiped out an early-season...
LARGO, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
119K+
Followers
126K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy