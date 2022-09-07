ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamey’s House of Music Partners With Conshocken Brewing

Jamey’s House of Music in Lansdowne has partnered with Conshohocken Brewing Co., writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. Jamey’s is a regional live music club and restaurant in Lansdowne. A public ribbon cutting for a grand re-opening ceremony will take place at the 32 S. Lansdowne Ave....
LANSDOWNE, PA
This Artist From Aston Is Known as the Sandcastle Lady

Nearly every day in late summer Lynn Hicks McKeown from Aston makes her way to the Lewes beach at the Market Street crossover, writes Ron MacArthur for the Cape Gazette. The 76-year-old is engaged in a labor of love that has given her the title of Sandcastle Lady. She builds...
ASTON, PA
