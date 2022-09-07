Read full article on original website
Twelve South Curve Flex Macbook stand launched in the UK
Twelve South has launched their latest MacBook stand in the UK, the Twelve South Curve Flex, it is designed to be flexible and allow you a range of positions to use your MacBook with. Your MacBook screen and camera can be elevated to up to 22 inches and it can...
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
Sony Xperia 5 IV up for pre-order on O2
The new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is now available to pre-order with O2 in the UK and the handset starts at £37 a month with 4GB of data and £30 upfront. The device was made official earlier this month and it will go on sale before the end of September.
New Apple AirPods Pro get official
Apple announced a number of new devices at its press event yesterday, one of which is the new Apple AirPods Pro. The second generation AirPods Pro gets a range of upgrades over the first generation model, this includes Touch control, a new H2 chip, improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation and more.
Deals: Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker
We have an awesome deal on the Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.95. Any way you look at it, Twin Peaks gives you...
New Arduino Cloud CLI tool unveiled
The official Arduino development team has unveiled a new Arduino Cloud CLI tool this week to make most tasks possible when programming and developing on the Arduino platform possible using a web interface. Devices and things can be created, deleted and listed. Things can be bound to devices. In a very similar way it is possible to manage the dashboards. The Arduino team of also made it possible for OTA firmware updates can also be performed and allow users to defer the update for up to 7 days as well as making it possible to perform a mass OTA upload through a specific command if needed.
Sony to offer Gray Camouflage collection for PS5
Finding a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to find, but at least it is getting just a tad easier these days. However, that’s not stopping Sony from adding more customization options for those of us who already own the PS5 console. This fall, the company is set to release the Gray Camouflage collection. This collection consists of a new set of plates for the console, as well as a matching DualSense controller and Pulse headset. Now your console can look badass when you play call of duty.
Miniforum EliteMini 550 barebones mini PC
Miniforum has unveiled their latest barebones mini PC in the form of the EliteMini 550 following on from its previous availability earlier this year equipped with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 5700G processors. The new barebones system is priced from $399 offering a chance for you to include your own choice of processor and graphics card rather than paying the $499 for the previously launched systems with CPU included.
Xbox players can start a game from a friend’s clip or screenshot
Microsoft is rolling out an Xbox update that includes some cool console and cloud gaming features. For instance, there’s a new way to hop into a game. When a friend shares a screenshot or game clip, you’ll be able to tap the play button on a computer or mobile device and start up the game in a browser.
Deals: Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week. The Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $35.95 and it comes with some great features. Go long...
1440p PS5 system software update rolls out worldwide
PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the rollout worldwide of the new 1440p support, Gamelists and new social features for the PS5 will be pleased to know Sony has released the update globally today. The latest PS5 update includes a variety of highly-requested features such as 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists. It is worth noting that 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz and Sony says that results may vary depending on the PS game being played.
Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments
Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.
Deals: Complete 2023 Tech Certification Training Bundle
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Complete 2023 Tech Certification Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Complete 2023 Tech Certification Training Bundle is available in our deals store for just $49.99, a saving of 97%. Here is what is included in...
Call Of Duty Will Stay On PlayStation For Three Years After Current Agreement
Microsoft announced in January that it was moving to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in gaming history. Regulators have to approve of this, but if all goes according to Microsoft’s plan, the company will own Activision Blizzard, the publisher, and developer behind Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more, by the spring or summer of 2023.
Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods
Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London. The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there. Equipped with...
Samsung Developer Conference 2022 announced for October 12th
Samsung has announced that its Samsung Developer Conference 2022 will take place on the 12th of October 2022 at the Moscone North in San Francisco on October 12. The event will be both an in-person event and a virtual event and Samsung will be focusing on its SmartThings platform at the event.
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries
Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries. From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.
Alterbell folding magnetic wireless charging stand for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch
Alterbell is a small compact charging solution which is launched by Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 340 backers with still 36 days remaining. The folding magnetic wireless charging stand is available from just $55 and offers a way to not only charge your phone but also wireless earbuds and Apple Watch all-in-one convenient device.
Nikon Z Tamron F 4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens
Photography lens manufacturer Tamron has this week introduced its first lens for the Nikon Z mount system introducing the new Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047). The telephoto zoom lens features a Nikon Z mount for full-frame mirrorless cameras and will be available to purchase at the end of September 2022 priced at £700 in the UK and €830 in Ireland and is also available for Sony cameras.
