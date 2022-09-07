ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video

Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Sony Xperia 5 IV up for pre-order on O2

The new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is now available to pre-order with O2 in the UK and the handset starts at £37 a month with 4GB of data and £30 upfront. The device was made official earlier this month and it will go on sale before the end of September.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

New Apple AirPods Pro get official

Apple announced a number of new devices at its press event yesterday, one of which is the new Apple AirPods Pro. The second generation AirPods Pro gets a range of upgrades over the first generation model, this includes Touch control, a new H2 chip, improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation and more.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Stinger#Gaming#Design#Video Game
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker

We have an awesome deal on the Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.95. Any way you look at it, Twin Peaks gives you...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

New Arduino Cloud CLI tool unveiled

The official Arduino development team has unveiled a new Arduino Cloud CLI tool this week to make most tasks possible when programming and developing on the Arduino platform possible using a web interface. Devices and things can be created, deleted and listed. Things can be bound to devices. In a very similar way it is possible to manage the dashboards. The Arduino team of also made it possible for OTA firmware updates can also be performed and allow users to defer the update for up to 7 days as well as making it possible to perform a mass OTA upload through a specific command if needed.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Sony to offer Gray Camouflage collection for PS5

Finding a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to find, but at least it is getting just a tad easier these days. However, that’s not stopping Sony from adding more customization options for those of us who already own the PS5 console. This fall, the company is set to release the Gray Camouflage collection. This collection consists of a new set of plates for the console, as well as a matching DualSense controller and Pulse headset. Now your console can look badass when you play call of duty.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Miniforum EliteMini 550 barebones mini PC

Miniforum has unveiled their latest barebones mini PC in the form of the EliteMini 550 following on from its previous availability earlier this year equipped with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 5700G processors. The new barebones system is priced from $399 offering a chance for you to include your own choice of processor and graphics card rather than paying the $499 for the previously launched systems with CPU included.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week. The Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $35.95 and it comes with some great features. Go long...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

1440p PS5 system software update rolls out worldwide

PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the rollout worldwide of the new 1440p support, Gamelists and new social features for the PS5 will be pleased to know Sony has released the update globally today. The latest PS5 update includes a variety of highly-requested features such as 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists. It is worth noting that 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz and Sony says that results may vary depending on the PS game being played.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments

Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Complete 2023 Tech Certification Training Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Complete 2023 Tech Certification Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Complete 2023 Tech Certification Training Bundle is available in our deals store for just $49.99, a saving of 97%. Here is what is included in...
GeekyGadgets

Call Of Duty Will Stay On PlayStation For Three Years After Current Agreement

Microsoft announced in January that it was moving to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in gaming history. Regulators have to approve of this, but if all goes according to Microsoft’s plan, the company will own Activision Blizzard, the publisher, and developer behind Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more, by the spring or summer of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries

Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries. From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Alterbell folding magnetic wireless charging stand for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch

Alterbell is a small compact charging solution which is launched by Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 340 backers with still 36 days remaining. The folding magnetic wireless charging stand is available from just $55 and offers a way to not only charge your phone but also wireless earbuds and Apple Watch all-in-one convenient device.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Nikon Z Tamron F 4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens

Photography lens manufacturer Tamron has this week introduced its first lens for the Nikon Z mount system introducing the new Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047). The telephoto zoom lens features a Nikon Z mount for full-frame mirrorless cameras and will be available to purchase at the end of September 2022 priced at £700 in the UK and €830 in Ireland and is also available for Sony cameras.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy