Little Italy meatball crawl and wine tasting scheduled

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Taste of Little Italy – a meatball crawl and wine tasting – is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Restaurants and businesses in Cleveland’s Little Italy are participating in the crawl, which ends with coffee and dessert at the Alta House. The crawl is noon to 4 p.m.
The Cleveland Bagel Cafe officially opens its doors

The Cleveland Bagel Café had a soft opening Tuesday with special hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The café plans to have its hard opening sometime in the next week or two, with its hours being from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Charlotte Varney, co-owner of the café.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Here’s your chance to explore ‘RV Life’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have ever wondered if the ‘RV life’ is for you, the Outdoor Fall RV Fest is the place to be. Over 250 RV’s are on display outside the I-X Center including the newest 2023 models and vehicles from small units to big motorhomes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

