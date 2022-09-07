Read full article on original website
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Little Italy meatball crawl and wine tasting scheduled
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Taste of Little Italy – a meatball crawl and wine tasting – is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Restaurants and businesses in Cleveland’s Little Italy are participating in the crawl, which ends with coffee and dessert at the Alta House. The crawl is noon to 4 p.m.
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 18 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
The Black Keys cruise through a relaxed groove during hometown show at Blossom (photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Black Keys’ concert Friday at Blossom Music Center was a great soundtrack to a beautiful Northeast Ohio night. And that was it; no more, no less. The 105-minute concert by two Akron boys done good briskly moved through one ambling bluesy groove after another, each in the same vein as the one preceding it.
kentwired.com
The Cleveland Bagel Cafe officially opens its doors
The Cleveland Bagel Café had a soft opening Tuesday with special hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The café plans to have its hard opening sometime in the next week or two, with its hours being from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Charlotte Varney, co-owner of the café.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
Berea Chamber’s ‘Frighteningly Fun’ ghost tour set for Oct. 8: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea Chamber of Commerce will host “A Frighteningly Fun Walking Tour of Berea” from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8. This is the second year for the tour, which last year drew approximately 100 area residents who chilled to stories about ghosts, murders, accidents and hauntings as they toured some of Berea’s most notoriously haunted places.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Mexican gray wolf’s escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could be learning experience for an entire industry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to keeping its animal residents separated from its human visitors, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo turns to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for standards and guidance. But that wasn’t enough to prevent a Mexican gray wolf from escaping an off-exhibit holding area at the...
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Here’s your chance to explore ‘RV Life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have ever wondered if the ‘RV life’ is for you, the Outdoor Fall RV Fest is the place to be. Over 250 RV’s are on display outside the I-X Center including the newest 2023 models and vehicles from small units to big motorhomes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out.
The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years
The family friendly eatery was started by Tony Riegelsberger in 1947
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Machine oil found in the Chagrin River on Wednesday afternoon
A machine oil spill occurred in the Chagrin River in Willoughby on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Eastlake Fire Department.
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
CLE Air Show may give compensation for bad weather
Cleveland National Air Show officials are considering some kind of compensation for visitors who missed out on a "full show" this year due to bad weather.
You can book a cheap flight from Akron to Vegas — but there are a few catches
Starting next month, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas from Akron-Canton Airport on a "low-fare, high flex" airline. On Oct. 6, Breeze Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from the Akron airport (CAK) to Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada (LAS), according to a news release.
everydayakron.com
Summit Metro Parks Restores Cuyahoga River Area of Concern with Akron Community Involvement
Summit Metro Parks invited me to their Valley View Area River Celebration on September 8. In the handful of years since they acquired the former golf course, what was once a monoculture devoid of plant and animal diversity is now a stunning natural sight. Visit Cascade Valley Metro Park. Valley...
